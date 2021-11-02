José Ramón Fernández gives reason to Paco Villa: ‘Córdova is a cold chest’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 01.11.2021





Sebastián Córdova achieved what practically nobody in the history of the media: join José Ramón Fernández and someone from Televisa with the same idea and concept, although the America player does not come out very well because that Who Joserra agrees with is Paco Villa, one of the main public detractors of the Americanista.

The TUDN narrator has repeatedly called the Mexican midfielder “cold chest” and those The same words were those that Fernández Álvarez used to describe him after the defeat of the Eagles in the Young Classic, in which he started and spent the night wearing the 10 shirt.

“He’s a cold chest, he’s a smart boy but very cold chest. What will be the jewel of America, please! I tell him he’s smart, he plays well, he hits him with both legs, but he’s a cold chest, “Joserra said of Córdova on ESPN.

Why do they call Córdova ‘cold chest’?

As we already mentioned, it was Paco Villa the first narrator to publicly point out the Americanist player as being inconsequential in important matches, of hiding at the good hour and of giving away his talent in a trickle. From all that it was that the TUDN rapporteur dubbed him “cold chest”, a subject that Cordova himself spoke about at the time.

Cordova’s ‘cold’ numbers in A2021

In 12 games played within the semester, of which only two have completed 90 minutes, Francisco Sebastián Córdova barely has three goals and zero assists. Despite that, he has been considered by Gerardo Martino for the Selection in the Octagonal, in addition to being part of the Tri Olímpico that won the Bronze in the Tokyo 2020 edition.