José Juan Macías does not return to Chivas de Guadalajara to leave Getafe in the Clausura 2022 I Liga MX Tournament

The versions of that Jose Juan Macías could be one of the reinforcements of the Chivas de Guadalajara for him Clausura 2022 Tournament given the little activity he has had with the Getafe from Spain, were denied by arguing that there is no single reason to think that he would accept his release to return to the Liga MX, Well, this has been rumors unleashed by the Iberian press.

In the Sniper column of the newspaper Récord, they reported that the interest of JJ Macías for staying in Spain is intact, with everything and that it was not even considered to go to the bank at least for the new strategist of the Azulón team, Quique Sánchez Flores in the first win of the campaign the last Sunday where they beat Espanyol 2-1.

But this is not reason enough to end the patience of the Mexican scorer, who at the moment has his mind set on gaining minutes as it takes place in the second part of the season of LaLiga, so Chivas shouldn’t think about their return, especially the fans who at some point were excited about the return of the best gunner they have had in recent tournaments.

“What is a fact is that he has a contract with the azulón club until next summer, so in order to ‘release’ him they would have to raise the option, which has not happened. Nobody in Getafe has told him something similar to what is published in the Iberian press, that is, and once I assure you: Jay Jay will not agree to leave the club and return to Chivas for now, he will do everything possible to have one more semester in the Old Continent and show your talent, that we know there are quesadillas with cheese. So don’t wait for him standing on the Perla Tapatia ”, It was something the Mexican newspaper wrote about.

Chivas, with problems on the offensive

Guadalajara has gone through many problems in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021, but not only in the defense where they have received unheard of goals, because up front they have not had the forcefulness that was expected, in such a way that they reach the last day with the calculator in hand to enter the Repechage, when they could define their pass a lot before. So far the Flock he has only scored 12 goals in the campaign and in eight games out of 16 they have gone blank. Just to put the offensive gravity in context, Alicia Cervantes of Chivas Femenil has 15 goals by herself and is at the top of the Liga MX Femenil.