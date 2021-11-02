Johnny Depp says they can never take Jack Sparrow from him because he has him in his heart

Johnny Depp is a name that in recent months has come under the critical eye of the public due to his personal scandals, and he doesn’t look like he’s going to leave them behind anytime soon. The actor was recently invited to the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain to receive the Donostia award for his professional career, making a public appearance to offer a press conference to national and international media. During the conversation, Johnny assured that despite the inconveniences in his life, Jack sparrow It is a character that belongs to him and that no one can take it away from him.

2020 was a terrible year for Depp. Could not beat The Sun in the Royal Courts of Justice in London after suing the media for defamation, as we recall that in one of his articles he was called a “wife beater.” The actor lost his place in the franchise of Fantastic Animals and The Walt Disney Company broke all contact with him for some other Pirates of the Caribbean. But the Hollywood star knows that Jack Sparrow is always with him and will never leave him (via ScreenDaily):

I suppose this is the silver lining of bringing to life, in a strange way, characters like Captain Jack or whatever character I was lucky enough to come across, bringing the beauty of Captain Jack Sparrow to life.

The 58-year-old actor spoke in depth about Jack Sparrow’s real-life reaches, and his ability to dominate the character without the need for a powerful studio telling him what to do (or not do). Johnny began playing the captain in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl – 79%, and it was enough with the introductory scene to become the favorite of the whole saga. Time has passed and fans continue to keep Jack deep in their hearts, Johnny knows this very well and will not let him go.

Go to someone’s house, perform at your kid’s birthday party right now. I don’t need a company to do that. I can do it myself and no one can take that away from me, that’s Jack Sparrow’s greatest pleasure. I can travel with Captain Jack in a box, literally Captain Jack in a box, and when the opportunity is right, I can go and visit people and places where smiles and laughter are the most important.

The San Sebastián Film Festival was harshly criticized in networks for hosting Johnny Depp and giving him the award after the accusations of domestic violence. The event director, Jose Luis Rebordinos, issued a statement on the situation, responding that at no time was Johnny prosecuted or convicted of being aggressive towards his ex-wife. Here his words:

It is not for me to judge how he is in life, in the same way I do not know if historically the award has been awarded to people with an immaculate personal life. The award is given to honor a professional career. He is an extremely talented actor, something he has shown from his work with Tim Burton to the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, from his work with Marlon Brando and many other big names in the film industry, to interesting choices as a producer.

At the moment there are no projects for Johnny depp in the future, in addition to the legal confrontations against Amber Heard that are still pending in the United States court. Will we see any kind of improvement in his career later on? It enjoys enormous support on social media and things could change later.

