Jo Ramírez does not see Checo Pérez as the winner in the Mexican Grand Prix

MEXICO — Jo Ramirez, former coordinator of various teams of the Formula 1 What Mclaren, affirmed that despite the results it has given Sergio perez In this 2021 season with Red Bull, it is difficult for the pilot to win the Mexican Grand Prix.

“I do not think that Czech can beat Max verstappen or Lewis hamilton; to Verstappen undoubtedly not, because the contract would not allow it, but even beating Hamilton will be difficult, “he said. Ramirez in an interview for ESPN.

Sergio Pérez arrives with the pressure of getting on the podium at the Mexican Grand Prix. Getty Images

Jo Ramirez He commented that the ideal scenario for the Mexican to win at home would be for both the Dutch and the British to have some setback in the race, however, he doubts that this could happen.

“The problem that exists between Verstappen and Hamilton is that there is no longer any love between the two, it may be that they come out like in Austin, first and second, but they collide and leave the door open for him, Czech and that would be a great opportunity, but I see a repeat of Austin in Mexico, because the Mexican circuit is a track where they are doing well. Checo will arrive very well because he will pay attention to the adrenaline, I hope he has a good qualification because these three will be on the podium in Mexico, “he indicated.

About the first season that the Mexican lives in Red bullRamírez said that he will already be able to have a more direct competition with Verstappen to be the number 1 of the Austrian team.

“He is doing very well, if this year Verstappen wins the world championship, surely next year he will not be first and second driver as they are now. Next year they have already shown that they can win races, Verstappen championships; next year they will They will leave alone, fight alone and see who is champion. If Verstappen is champion, Checo will have the opportunity, next year he will have the opportunity of a longer contract and based on this, access with more freedom, have no more problems to think, “he noted.