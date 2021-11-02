JLo’s former advertiser claims romance with Ben Affleck is “serious” and the couple will marry soon

Jennifer Lopez’s former advertiser believes the singer and Ben Affleck will marry soon, claiming the couple wouldn’t be as open about their renewed relationship if they weren’t “serious.”

Rob Shuter, who worked for López from 2003 to 2004, reflected on the relationship between the ex-partner during an interview with Fox News, where he revealed that he finds it “exciting” that the couple are back together.

“I think it’s really exciting,” he said. “I think those two are so special. [Creí] that they would always have been together. I always felt that her love never slipped away. I was with her writing her breakup statement [inicial] that went around the world; I wrote that statement. And when I was writing it, I felt really sad. “

Lopez and Affleck began dating in 2002, before getting engaged in November of the same year. After putting off their wedding in 2003, they finally announced the end of their engagement in 2004.

According to Shuter, who worked with other stars like Jessica Simpson and Alicia Keys, the breakup was especially sad because “it felt like these two were made for each other.”

“I think they had the right love, but it was the wrong time. There was always something special about them. And I think now is the right time for them. So I am very happy that they are back together, ”he said.

As for whether the couple’s romance is serious, or if they are just having fun, Shuter told the outlet that he believes both stars wouldn’t be as open about their relationship if they weren’t fully committed to making the union work.

“I don’t think either of them would be that open about getting back together if they weren’t serious,” he explained, adding that Lopez “makes his own decisions” and that the star would not allow herself and Affleck to be photographed. as often as they are or appear together on the red carpets “if she didn’t see a future for them.”

The former publicist, who recently wrote a book titled: The 4 word answer: Who are you in 4 words? He also acknowledged how the media has changed since the couple were last together in the early 2000s, with Shuter asserting that the pressure on the couple has eased slightly.

“Before when they were together, they were on all the covers of all the major magazines, week after week,” she said. But that has not happened now. The public is still interested in Bennifer, but the world’s media has changed in the last decade. People are now consuming the news on the Internet ”.

“I am not diminishing his star power, but that same pressure does not exist. It is not such a high risk. So they can have fun. “

After months of rumors, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram in July, with Lopez and Affleck making their red carpet debut as a rekindled couple last month.