JJ Macías and David Ochoa, surprises for El Tri against the US and Canada – David Medrano

NUMEROUS

It will be the call for Gerardo Martino for the games against the United States and Canada next week. According to the calls sent by the Directorate of National Teams, José Juan Macías, Gerardo Arteaga, Diego Lainez, Erick Gutiérrez Galavíz, Rodolfo Pizarro and David Ochoa, who had not been in previous games, will be called. The case of Macías is surprising, since the forward is not going through a good moment and David Ochoa had never been officially called, although in the Gold Cup he trained a few days with the Mexican team. The rest of the call will be almost the same as they were on the previous elimination date, with the doubt of the case of Alexis Vega who has been coming out of an injury, so the coach has Rodolfo Pizarro in mind.

ISOLATED

The concentration for the duels against the United States and Canada will take place in Indianapolis and from there the team a day before will travel by road to Cincinnati to face the Americans, return after the game to Indianapolis and from there on a charter flight they will fly to Edmonton the day before the game against the Canadians. Travel to Canada was attempted earlier, but a good court could not be found and it was decided to stay in Indianapolis. Those summoned from Europe will arrive directly to that city, while the Mexicans and the coaching staff will do so on Sunday with the intention of Monday and to be able to work at the headquarters and wait for the Europeans.

MILLIONAIRE PENALTY

The sanction of playing two games behind closed doors for the Mexican Soccer Team means that the Federation will stop receiving around 30 million pesos, which is the approximate figure that had been used for the national squad to play the games in January and February in the city of Guadalajara. Being behind closed doors there is no way to take them to a city and they will have to be held at the Azteca. Negotiations to take the national team to Guadalajara were so advanced that now they are thinking about the possibility that the Women’s team will play one of their eliminatory matches next year in Jalisco.

