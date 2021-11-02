Jiménez and Herrera, among the candidates for Best Player in the World for the IFFHS

Mexicans were considered the great stars of world soccer for the award given by the International Federation of History and Statistics

The Mexicans Raul Jimenez and Hector Herrera appear among the candidates for Best player of the world Male named by the IFFHS of FIFA, along with great players such as the Polish Robert Lewandowski, the favorites to snatch the award, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine Lionel Messi, among others.

Jiménez and Herrera appear on the list of nominees for the best player in the world for the IFFHS. Imago7

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton of the Premier League of England and Hector Herrera of Atlético de Madrid of the Spanish League, are considered two of the most outstanding players to aspire to take the privilege as the Best player of the world Male.



1 Related

A little more than a month after being reunited with the goal, after returning from his injury, Raul Jimenez He has once again become a lethal striker for the Wolves and his performance with this team in 2021 keeps him on a roll.

Also, although Hector Herrera has not finished exploding with the ‘colchoneros’, both in that football and in his time at Porto, he has shown himself as a ‘different’ player due to his contribution in midfield, a situation that has earned him being taken into account by the IFFHS.

THE COMPLETE LIST

This is the complete list of applicants to win the award as the Best player of the world Male:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Milan AC, Paris SG)

Leonardo Bonucci (Italy, Juventus)

Jorginho (Italy, Chelsea FC)

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City FC)

N’Golo Kanté (France, Chelsea FC)

Kylian Mbappé (France, PSG)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, FC Bayern München)

Raheem Sterling (England, Manchester City FC)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus / Manchester United FC)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Borussia Dortmund)

Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid CF)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona / PSG)

Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina, FC Porto)

Neymar (Brazil, PSG)

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

Casemiro (Brazil, Real Madrid CF)

Marquinhos (Brazil, PSG)

Gabriel Barbosa (Brazil, Flamengo)

Luis Díaz (Colombia, FC Porto)

Akram Afif (Qatar / Al Saad SC)

Sardar Azmoun (Iran / Zenith)

Mehdi Taremi (Iran / FC Porto)

Son Heung Min (South Korea / Tottenham)

Ali Mabkhout (UAE / Al Jazira)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris SG)

Sadio Mane (Senegal / Liverpool FC)

Query here all the news and results of the Mexican National Team.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal / Napoli SSC)

Riyadh Mahrez (Algeria / Manchester City FC)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)

Alphonso Davies (Canada / FC Bayern München)

Winston Mc Kennie (USA / Juve)

Giovanni Reyna (USA / Borussia Dortmund)

Raúl Jiménez (Mexico / Wolverhampton)

Héctor Herrera (Mexico / Atletico Madrid).