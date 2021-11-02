Jiménez and Herrera, among the candidates for Best Player in the World for the IFFHS

Mexicans were considered the great stars of world soccer for the award given by the International Federation of History and Statistics
The Mexicans Raul Jimenez and Hector Herrera appear among the candidates for Best player of the world Male named by the IFFHS of FIFA, along with great players such as the Polish Robert Lewandowski, the favorites to snatch the award, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine Lionel Messi, among others.
Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton of the Premier League of England and Hector Herrera of Atlético de Madrid of the Spanish League, are considered two of the most outstanding players to aspire to take the privilege as the Best player of the world Male.
A little more than a month after being reunited with the goal, after returning from his injury, Raul Jimenez He has once again become a lethal striker for the Wolves and his performance with this team in 2021 keeps him on a roll.
Also, although Hector Herrera has not finished exploding with the ‘colchoneros’, both in that football and in his time at Porto, he has shown himself as a ‘different’ player due to his contribution in midfield, a situation that has earned him being taken into account by the IFFHS.
THE COMPLETE LIST
This is the complete list of applicants to win the award as the Best player of the world Male:
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Milan AC, Paris SG)
Leonardo Bonucci (Italy, Juventus)
Jorginho (Italy, Chelsea FC)
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City FC)
N’Golo Kanté (France, Chelsea FC)
Kylian Mbappé (France, PSG)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland, FC Bayern München)
Raheem Sterling (England, Manchester City FC)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus / Manchester United FC)
Erling Haaland (Norway, Borussia Dortmund)
Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid CF)
Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona / PSG)
Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina, FC Porto)
Neymar (Brazil, PSG)
Casemiro (Brazil, Real Madrid CF)
Marquinhos (Brazil, PSG)
Gabriel Barbosa (Brazil, Flamengo)
Luis Díaz (Colombia, FC Porto)
Akram Afif (Qatar / Al Saad SC)
Sardar Azmoun (Iran / Zenith)
Mehdi Taremi (Iran / FC Porto)
Son Heung Min (South Korea / Tottenham)
Ali Mabkhout (UAE / Al Jazira)
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris SG)
Sadio Mane (Senegal / Liverpool FC)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal / Napoli SSC)
Riyadh Mahrez (Algeria / Manchester City FC)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)
Alphonso Davies (Canada / FC Bayern München)
Winston Mc Kennie (USA / Juve)
Giovanni Reyna (USA / Borussia Dortmund)
Raúl Jiménez (Mexico / Wolverhampton)
Héctor Herrera (Mexico / Atletico Madrid).
.