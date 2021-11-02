Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck meet Jennifer Garner in Malibu

Undoubtedly, Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck They are two celebrities who have shown how to have a good relationship with their exes, especially when there are children involved. That is why it is not uncommon to see them living with their respective ex-partners, especially when it comes to very important dates for their offspring. As happened last Halloween, when Jennifer and Ben decided to spend this long-awaited date by all asking for sweets from house to house in the company of their little ones, inside their exclusive neighborhood in Malibu. However, they were not the only ones who enjoyed this holiday, since everything seems to indicate that the couple of the moment had a brief encounter with Jennifer garner, Ben’s ex, who also did the same in the same neighborhood.

VIEW GALLERY



MORE NEWS LIKE THIS:

This has been detailed by the Daily Mail, who has shared some photographs in which Jennifer and Ben can be seen in the company of Maximilian, the son that the actress also had with Marc Anthony, and of Samuel, the youngest son that the actor had with Garner, while they enjoyed a private event related to Halloween, and walking through the streets of the neighborhood of the most smiling and relaxed.

Very closely, Jennifer Garner did the same in the company of some relatives, and although they were not photographed together, a source quoted by the British newspaper assured that at some point during the evening, the actress of films such as Juno ran into JLo and Ben, while everyone enjoyed a very fun Halloween night. It should be clarified that, according to the source cited by the Daily Mail, the daughters of Affleck and Lopez were not seen by the place, although the whole family was gathered in the place.

VIEW GALLERY



After having enjoyed this fun moment in the company of their children and meeting Jennifer Garner face to face, the singer and her beau left the place and went to the airport where they finally boarded a private jet with an unknown destination.

Ben Affleck, the proudest of JLo

In a recent interview they offered together for the magazine ADWeek, Ben Affleck has not hesitated to praise his girlfriend, making clear all the admiration and respect he feels for her, for her work and for her legacy. “All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference that representation makes, because I have seen it, over and over and over again, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a woman is. strong, successful woman and demanding her piece in the business world means for them ”, expressed the interpreter in the same interview. “Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel like they have a place in this country … That is an effect few people have had throughout history, one that I will never know and that I can only support and admire with respect.”, Concluded the interpreter most in love, this being the first public statement that the artist has made about JLo since they resumed their relationship after 17 years of separation.

VIEW GALLERY







