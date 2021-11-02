James Rodríguez already knows the possible sanctions after his expulsion in the defeat of Al Rayyan

James Rodríguez’s shocking reaction to his expulsion following Al Rayyan’s loss to Al Arabi raised concerns about possible disciplinary action.

James Rodríguez is in a delicate moment at the football level after being sent off from Al Rayyan’s last loss to Al Arabi 2-1 in which the former Everton pushed, insulted and protested vehemently against the referee for the decision to admonish him for an alleged offense.

In the last minute of the game, the former Real Madrid had managed to intercept an important ball to aim his shot at goal, but the rival player ended up hitting him, causing injuries to his face and a contusion on one of his ribs, to which the referee understood that it was an offense by the attacking midfielder.

Faced with this situation, the coffee star ended up dangerously approaching the referee to whom he disagreed by putting his hands on him with a push, in addition to shouting against him.

With this attitude, the directive that ensures compliance with the Qatar Stars League regulations could seriously sanction the former Toffee for his attitude on the playing field against authority.

As reported by Futbolred, Article 48 of the regulation dictates that “the punishments for infractions such as those that James evidently committed contemplate sanctions of between four and up to 24 games, depending on the seriousness of the facts and especially on the arbitration report presented by the referee” .

In this way, in the face of the attempted physical assault, James could be penalized for ten weeks of expulsion or ten days plus a maximum financial fine of 200,000 Qataris. In the case of assault, the sanction will be a maximum of 24 weeks and 300,000 Qataris.