Jake Paul promises to donate 10 million dollars to fight world hunger if Elon Musk delivers 6,000 million (and with another condition)

The ‘youtuber’ also urged that his publication on Twitter be shared by other users.

The famous American ‘youtuber’ and boxer Jake Paul said on Monday that he will support billionaire Elon Musk in his goal of fighting hunger if he decides to donate a specific sum of money.

“Hey Elon Musk, if you donate $ 6 billion to the UN to end world hunger, I will also donate $ 10 million.” wrote Paul on Twitter and put one more condition. “And if this [publicación] gets 690,000 retweets, “he added.

Shortly before, the co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX reacted to the words of the director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, who appealed to billionaires to “step forward now, just once.” and donate $ 6 billion to save 42 million people facing severe levels of food insecurity.

Musk said he was more than willing to donate the necessary sum under two conditions. The first is that Beasley explained to him how his monetary contribution would solve the global hunger and the second, that the accounting of expenses was open to the public.