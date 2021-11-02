IV CONGRESS OF SPORTS MEDICINE CONCLUDES

A great success was the IV Mexican Congress of Sports Medicine that was held this weekend at the León Poliforum under the slogan “Innovation in medicine and science applied to sports.”.

The event, which took place from October 14 to 16, was organized by the Mexican Federation of Sports Medicine (Femmede) and brought together more than 1,600 specialists, researchers and students in the field.

This congress was held in the city of León for the second consecutive year and the attendance of more than 300 people and more than 1500 in the virtual modality was achieved, made up of leaders from the health sector, doctors specialized in sports medicine, orthopedic doctors, sports nutritionists and psychologists, sports coaches, physical therapists, medical and health science students.

They had the support, collaboration and endorsement of agencies such as: Conade, the Sports Commission of the State of Guanajuato (CODE), the Guanajuato Secretariat of Tourism and the OCV León.

93 face-to-face and 45 virtual speakers participated, giving their lectures and sharing their knowledge, which came from the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Argentina and Peru.

The activity opened with the keynote conference ‘Covid, immunity and sport’, given by the specialist physician Dr. Alejandro Macías and the presentation of more than 15 free papers and 10 workshops.

Finally, Dr. Felipe Gómez, head of the Femmede, thanked the authorities for the support for the congress and announced that the 2022 Pan-American International Congress of Sports Medicine is coming, which last month received this date from Greece.