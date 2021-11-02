ITunes ranking in Colombia: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Monday, November 1

Dont waste your time! Instead of searching and searching for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this streaming platform to access the best movies in Colombia. Just hit the play and enjoy!

1. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

2. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTER. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Undercover Bond recruits Moneypenny and Q to help him find Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his former nemesis, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery of SPECTER. As Bond progresses on his mission, he discovers a shocking connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

3. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

Four. A quiet place 2

Following the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must confront the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

5. The father

Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), a scathing, somewhat mischievous 80-year-old man who has stubbornly decided to live alone, rejects each and every caregiver his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) tries to hire to help him around the house. She is desperate because she can no longer visit him on a daily basis and feels that her father’s mind begins to fail and he becomes more and more disconnected from reality. Anne suffers the gradual loss of her father as his mind deteriorates, but she also clings to the right to live her own life.

6. The Croods: A New Era

After leaving their cave, the Croods meet their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to separate their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

7. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But, as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

8. Skyfall

In Skyfall, James Bond’s loyalty to M will be put to the test when M’s past comes back to haunt her. His life will be in danger, so Agent 007 must locate and eliminate the threat, regardless of the personal price he will have to pay. After the failure of Bond’s last and fateful mission and revealing the identity of several secret agents in different parts of the world, MI6 headquarters is attacked, forcing M to relocate his agency. Due to these events, his authority and position will be threatened by Mallory, the new Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. Now, MI6 faces both external and internal threats so M decides to turn to the only ally he can trust: Bond. Agent 007 disappears into the shadows with only one ally: Field Agent Eve. Together they will track down the mysterious Silva.

9. Item

A sleepy little town in Maine is being terrorized by a malevolent force behind the mask of a clown known only as “It.” After its first victims, a gang formed by seven childhood friends dedicate themselves to meet again to attack and destroy evil, thus trying to rid their hometown of terror.

10. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the verge of mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

