It’s official! Jason Momoa confirms that he tested positive for Covid

One of the most important players in recent years is Jason momoa, who has been part of great franchises such as the DC Extended Universe by giving life to the hero Aquaman, he was also part of the multi-award-winning series ‘Game of Thrones’, but apparently the actor is not going through a good time, since after several speculations it was confirmed that Jason Momoa tested positive for Covid.

The race of Jason momoa has been quite long giving life generally to rude characters, perhaps the most memorable is that of Khal drogo in the series ‘Game of Thrones’ and thanks to this role, his career began to take a turn, since he was chosen to be part of the DCEU and is currently working on the second installment of ‘Aquaman’, in addition to having other projects for Netflix and Apple TV +.

Through his social networks, it was confirmed that the actor Jason momoa He tested positive for Covid and is apparently in good health and has taken it very positively locked up at home.

Jason Momoa is currently recording ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, which is again directed by James wan and has the participation of Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, among others and the release date is scheduled for December 16, 2022 and although the recordings had to stop, it seems that there will be no changes in its release date.