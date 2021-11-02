It’s not Chicharito: Amaury Vergara could sign this international star for Chivas

During the last days, in Chivas de Guadalajara some names began to emerge to reinforce the squad starting next year and a renowned striker could arrive.

The seasons have been extremely tough for Chivas these days. Without being the main protagonist of the contest, the team fell into a debacle where it has not been established for more than seven championships.

Without Víctor Manuel Vucetich as coach, now President Amaury Vergara will try to forge a renewal within the team to once again be one of the main entertainers of the contest.

For this reason, the employer would be willing to negotiate with quality players, as long as they do not put the finances of the institution at risk, since he has stated that many want to have European salaries.

Although the collective dream of fans is to repatriate Chicharito Hernández, the truth is that at the moment it seems financially impossible to match what he earns in MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

On the other hand, a striker of great international caliber has begun to emerge as a possibility at this time, in addition to being free to act and would not mean a large outlay of money.

Paolo Guerrero terminated his contract with Internacional de Brasil and could have his future in the Herd. Although only some informal polls would have taken place, the possibility that the Peruvian arrives at Liga MX would be a bomb transfer.