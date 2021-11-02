Itepekimab, a new monoclonal antibody that would be beneficial for severe asthma

Thanks to the many advances that are being made from the pharmacological field, it is possible that an advanced diagnosis of asthma can be treated.

Itepekimab is a new monoclonal antibody designed to attack interleukin-33.

Again science and medicine join forces to improve the prognosis of one of the conditions that usually occur at any age, asthma, and there are multiple causes for the origin of this lung malignancyHowever, medical advances and therapies, especially in advanced cases, are not usually the most effective, for this reason, studies and research continue to improve the quality of life of the patient.

This time itepekimab, a monoclonal antibody that has been subjected to some studies, has shown promising results to counteract the effects caused by asthma in advanced stage, of according to an investigation led by Michael E. Wechsler, director of the Cohen Family Asthma Institute at National Jewish Health (United States).

“Asthma serious is a great worldwide problem and we are always looking for new strategies for patients who do not respond to current therapies. We have pointed to a new pathway that could interrupt the inflammatory cascade and improve the care of patients with asthma, “says the researcher.

On the other hand, studies of some monoclonal drugs have been carried out for several years, however, their effectiveness and especially the safety that they could provide in pneumological conditions has not been as expected, therefore, it has not been taken into account from the literature this type of therapy for asthma.

“The itepekimab is a new antibody monoclonal designed to attack interleukin-33. The research team studied the efficacy of itepekimab alone and in combination with dupilumab in a multicenter trial, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled in 70 centers. Participants were between the ages of 18 and 70, had moderate to severe asthma, and were receiving inhaled glucocorticoids as well as long-acting beta-agonists (LABAs), “the study says.

During This studio The researchers divided the volunteers into four groups that received two subcutaneous doses of tepekimab and dupilumab, a combination of the same, or a placebo for up to 12 weeks, thus the academics were able to note that asthma In those individuals with advanced chronicity, there was an improvement of up to 22%.

“This studio allows us to know the pathophysiology of asthma and offers hopes for a new option therapeutic for patients with severe asthma. We hope to advance this research to help patients breathe as well as possible. We have yet to determine which patients are most likely to respond to this novel therapy, “concludes Wechsler.

Source consulted here