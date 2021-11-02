IT WAS NEVER CULÉ: Vinicius Júnior’s strong response to all those who are saying that he was a fan of FC Barcelona

André Cury, who at the time of Josep Maria Bartomeu was involved in the operations of several Brazilian players who came to FC Barcelona, ​​created a stir by declaring that Vinicius Júnior, currently a key player in Real Madrid, used to be a fan of the Catalan club. He even assured that Vini cried after the magical 6-1 with which the Blaugranas traced him back to PSG in the 2017 Champions League.

“Vinicius is culé. But culé, culé. I can say that he cried with Barça’s comeback 6-1 against PSG “, revealed the scout / agent, in the program What did I play?s.

VINICIUS JÚNIOR: “I NEVER WAS CULÉ”

Well, the end of the King of europe It has already come out to deny that version. Taking advantage of the fact that Tati Mantovani, from TNT SportsHe asked him on the subject, the one born in 2000 explained that the confusion perhaps arose from his deep admiration for Neymar.

He is an admirer of monsters like Ney and Cristiano Ronaldo. And, as a fan of them, he has supported them in their different clubs. But that does not mean that he is a fan of all the teams they play for.

“I was never a culé. I always admired Neymar a lot, where he passed I always admired a lot. But people end up getting confused. Not because I am a fan of Neymar and a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, it means that I am a fan of PSG or Manchester United. Only the admiration for them does not change. I was always from Real Madrid and I chose Real Madrid because it was the first to make me an offer, the first to do something crazy for me. And I thought it was the best project ”.

Undefeated Data. Vinicius Júnior registers 9 goals and 3 assists in 14 games played this season with Real Madrid. His best moment since he arrived in Europe.

Did you know…? Vinicius Júnior has already had the opportunity to share with Neymar in the Brazilian National Team. They recently lived together the Copa América 2021.