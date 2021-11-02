It hasn’t been on sale for a week and is already Sephora’s best-selling mascara

There are ‘beauty’ products that are destined to be a hit from day one. And that is just what has happened with this eyelash masks, which has not been on sale for two weeks, and has already become the best-seller on the beauty giant’s website, Sephora.

The secret of your success? It is so simple that it is normal that it has worked: a mascara that is perfect for all types of eyelashes, no matter how yours are, they will achieve spectacular volume. This is the new product of ‘Rare Beauty’ the makeup firm created by Selena Gomez, which he has baptized as ‘Perfect Strokers’ (perfect strokes). ‘While creating this product, I found that finding a mascara that works for you is as personal as finding your foundation. This mascara is really universal, suitable for everyone ‘, said the singer and actress herself about her new creation.

Sephora

‘Perfect Stokes’ is a mask suitable for any type of hair. It does not matter if your lashes are thin, straight, thick or curly, your brush wraps them to lift them, lengthen them and give them volume, but one by one. The formula of this mascara is vegan and 100% ‘cruelty-free’, it is not liquid, but not too thick, it is an ultra black texture and easy to apply.

The mascara top seller at Sephora is vegan

Its brush catches every hair, from root to tip, to achieve a perfect line. In addition, it is ‘waterproof’ and proof of those hateful smudges that come out when you rub your eyes without remembering that you are wearing them.

One of the main ingredients in the new signature mascara created by Selena Gomez is castor oil, which in addition to keeping the eyelash hairs separated without clumping, protects the texture and makes them grow stronger. The price is 23.90 euros.

Sephora.