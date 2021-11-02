iPhone and Apple Watch could detect car accidents

Image : Manzana.

According to him Wall street journal, Apple is working on a car accident detection feature for users of iPhone and Apple Watch.

Currently, Apple plans to implement collision detection next year (although there is always the possibility that the company decides to remove the function). But as described in the report, both iPhones and Apple Watches would gain the ability to detect a car accident as it occurs and then immediately call 911 or 911.

Apple has been testing the ability to accurately detect car accidents by collecting anonymous data from iPhone and Apple Watch users for a year. The report claims that Apple products have managed to detect ma s of 10 million “possible” vehicle impacts, of which 50,000 have caused a call to the emergency services. Apple used that 911 call data to help improve its crash detection algorithm. However, it is not clear how users share that information with the company.

Android has a feature similar to what Apple seems to be developing. Collision detection would use data from the accelerometer built into the iPhone and Apple Watch to detect “a sudden spike in gravity,” which is what happens when your car rear-ends another car, and the user stops suddenly. And like Android’s built-in feature, Apple’s collision detection feature will dial for help if you haven’t touched the button on the screen so your device knows you’re okay.

The function smartphone crash detection Google Pixel it is integrated into the Safety application. It requires you to share your location, in addition to your microphone and physical activity. Google uses the phone’s location, motion sensors, and nearby sounds to detect the situation. If it doesn’t hear from you, it will call emergency services and use Android’s built-in emergency location service to broadcast your approximate location.

It’s easy to see Apple’s crash detection feature as an imitation of Android’s. But Apple’s version follows the company’s history of developing wellness and health-focused efforts for its devices. Apple introduced a fall detection feature on the Apple Watch several years ago, before car crash detection became standard on Google’s Pixel devices. This year, Apple added walking stability to iOS 15 to help people with mobility problems determine their overall risk of falls.

The addition of these features is an effort to make the smartphone in your pocket and the watch on your wrist as essential as putting on a pair of shoes before leaving the house. In Apple’s case, the iPhone is already a mobile wallet. Can even to unlock a car remotely. It makes sense that it is also used to call for help in an emergency.