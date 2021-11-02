Invited Cycle at the Fahrenheit Auditorium

The Invites cycle continues at the Fahrenheit Auditorium, in which friends from the Municipal Cineclub are invited to choose their favorite films, accompany them and offer them to the public as moviegoers. During November, the films are selected by Santiago Sgarlatta, director of photography and cameraman in productions for film, advertising, video clips and television; and Florencia Wehbe, art director.

The Program is the following:

Tuesday 2nd: Paper Moon (Paper Moon, United States, 1973, 1.42 ‘, ATP – photo). Director: Peter Bogdanovich. With Ryan O’Neal and Tatum O’Neal. During the time of the Great Depression and Prohibition, a petty con man trying to sell Bibles to widows reluctantly takes over the care of a former lover’s daughter and they forge an unlikely partnership.

Tuesday 9: Limit point (Point Break, United States, 1991, 2.06 ‘, AM16). Director: Kathryn Bigelow. With Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze. Johnny Utah, a young FBI agent, infiltrates the surf scene to unmask a gang of robbers who, as a hallmark, wear the masks of presidents of the United States during their coups.

Thursday 11: We need to talk about Kevin (We need to talk about Kevin, England, 2011, 1.10 ‘, AM16). Director: Lynne Ramsay. With Tilda Swinton and John C. Reilly. Eva, a self-satisfied woman, is the author and editor of travel guides. Married for years to Franklin, a photographer who works in advertising, she decides, with almost forty years and after many doubts, to have a child. This is how Kevin will be born.

Tuesday 16th: Wild streets (Mean streets, United States, 1973, 1.50 ‘, AM18). Director: Martin Scorsese. With Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel. New York, 1972. Charlie is a 27-year-old Italian-American trying to rise in the New York mob, but his rise is hampered by his sense of responsibility towards his reckless friend, Johnny Boy.

Thursday 18th: August (August: Osage county, United States, 2013, 2.01 ‘, AM16). Direction: John Wells. With Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Ewan McGregor. The Westons live in a large mansion outside Pawhuska, Oklahoma. The disappearance of the father in strange circumstances makes the family reunite and all their miseries come to light.

Tuesday 23: My poor little angel 2: Lost in New York (Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, United States, 1992, 1.53 ‘, ATP). Director: Chris Columbus. With Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci. At the height of the holidays, little Kevin McCallister and his family are about to take a plane to enjoy a little vacation. But Kevin makes a mistake and embarks for New York, where he finds himself alone and unprotected again.

Thursday 25: Mustang: Wild Beauty (Mustang, France / Turkey, 2015, 1.37 ‘, AM16). Direction: Deniz Gamze Ergüven. With Günes Sensoy and Doga Zeynep Doguslu. After an innocent game on the beach with their classmates at the beginning of the summer, the lives of five young orphaned sisters from a small Turkish town change radically.

Entry $ 250, cineclub members $ 25.