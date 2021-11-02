In own flesh! Nick Jonas joins a strong awareness campaign

USA. – Nick Jonas launched an important campaign alongside a “Dexcom”, within the month of the diabetes awareness. The singer has suffered from the disease since he was just a teenager, and since then he has tried to provide support to those who suffer the same as him.

The idea is to create a campaign with the hashtag “See Diabetes”, and with the same Nick will be showing people who have achieved various achievements for the community and give an account of the need for better access to treatment. Is that insulin is something extremely necessary in a patient with diabetes, so it is important to raise awareness so that everyone can have it.

The company with which Nick Jonas is collaborating and is in charge of developing a device that continuously monitors blood glucose levels. This through a kind of patch that is placed on the abdomen, which sends the data to an application that is downloaded to the phone. This really makes it easy to know when an insulin injection will be needed.

The singer of the Hermanos Jonas He has been using this type of device for quite some time now, and has recommended it on several occasions. Now he joins them to be able to give recognition to people with diabetes. The singer will be sharing various testimonies and proposals throughout the month through his Instagram stories, and has asked his fans for an important favor.

Nick Jonas wants everyone who also has diabetes to share their different experiences with the disease, and what it has been like for them to be able to have permanent treatment. This November reminds people to get their corresponding check-ups in order to have an early detection.