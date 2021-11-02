in Ecuador they assure what will be the determination with Renato Ibarra

What of Renato Ibarra this semester in the Eagles of America it was a separate chapter. No one expected to see him play in the creamy blue shirt again, or at least that’s what was circulating, and suddenly, Santiago Solari, before the injury of Leo Suarez and the available foreigner quota, took it into account and even made him a participant in the game against the Xolos.

But those twists and turns weren’t the most curious thing. That meeting in which the Ecuadorian participated 19 minutes, they served him to play again in the Aztec stadium as a footballer of the institution of Coapa; to return to the goal (he was the author of the final 2-0); and to injure himself again, which is why he did not appear again in the Indiecito scheme.

What was the last thing that transcended Renato Ibarra? On Mexico, the version that is handled is that the winger is optimistic about his injury, which he considers to be about to overcome. In other words, he could fulfill his idea of ​​being at the disposal of the coaching staff for the quarterfinals of the League of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of the MX League.

That for one thing. But on the other hand, in Ecuador, they reported the opposite. According to Ecuagol.com, Ibarra would no longer enter into the plans of Santiago Solari nor of the directive commission of the Eagles of America and they would try to transfer it in the January pass market. What’s more, the portal even publishes that the amount in which they intend to sell it is 1.5 million dollars.

Yes Renato Ibarra He proposes it and Santiago Solari gives the ok, he could play the Liguilla

Renato Ibarra continues to be one of the players that makes up the registered squad of the Eagles of America at Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of the MX League. Therefore, if you propose and the medical body authorizes it, you could start training alongside your peers and, if Santiago Solari considers it, could reappear in the quarterfinals of the League.