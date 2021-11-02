Hugh Jackman publishes the most adorable photo with his wife

Hugh jackman He is one of the most beloved actors on the international plane thanks to his participation in the saga ‘X Men’ like Wolverine or in the musical movie ‘The Miserables’ like Jean Valjean. But something that everyone also loves is your sweet marriage.

Next to Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh jackman has one of the most established and stable marriages in all of Hollywood, since they got married in 1996. Their link came after meeting while filming the Australian series’Correlli‘, in 1995, and fall deeply in love. So much so that the actor himself designed the wedding ring.

In addition, they also share two wonderful children, Oscar and Ava, to those they adopted after two miscarriages that did not stop their desire to train his own family.

And now, to the delight of all his fans who also adore their relationship, Jackman has shared on Instagram a photo of the two 20 years ago.

“About 20 years ago”, has written along with this adorable image of both together as a ‘throwback’. In it, the two pose looking at the camera with smiles that leave their faces and make them shine completely. Embraced and happy these two young people are shown who to this day are still as in love with each other as they were then.

“Our destiny was to be together”

Hugh Jackman has no problem being open and natural about his relationship with Deborra-Lee Furness and already last April he shared a few old photos for its 25th anniversary. More specifically, photographs of the day of your wedding next to a message that tastes like new love declaration.

“Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. Almost from the moment we met … I knew our destiny was to be together. On our 25th anniversary, our love has only deepened. The fun, the excitement and the most exhilarating adventure; even greater learning. I will always be grateful to share our love, our life, and our family together. We have just started. Deb, I love you with all my heart!“wrote the actor, opening his heart to his wife, but also to his followers.

