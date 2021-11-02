Huawei surprises in the world of smartphones: this is how it is updated in 2022

Arjun Sethi
Recently, the Chinese company Huawei, released the new version of its operating system EMUI. The software recently reached its 12th stage. It should be remembered that EMUI does not have access to the Android segments belonging to Google. Despite this, Huawei’s operating system is open source and the company continues to update the software.

Around this time the firm announced a official list of your smartphones that will welcome you to EMUI 12. Until Huawei announces it, these phones will continue to operate with Android, waiting for an early update to Harmony OS 2.0 (a system of which not much is known yet).

