Huawei surprises in the world of smartphones: this is how it is updated in 2022

Recently, the Chinese company Huawei, released the new version of its operating system EMUI. The software recently reached its 12th stage. It should be remembered that EMUI does not have access to the Android segments belonging to Google. Despite this, Huawei’s operating system is open source and the company continues to update the software.

Around this time the firm announced a official list of your smartphones that will welcome you to EMUI 12. Until Huawei announces it, these phones will continue to operate with Android, waiting for an early update to Harmony OS 2.0 (a system of which not much is known yet).

Huawei and its independence

The Chinese firm continues with the clear objective of realize its independence at the software level. The ban on the brand on US soil caused disasters in it, to the point of extremely reducing sales, due to little access to certain electrical components. However Huawei did not give up and kept fighting, but this time on the software front. The company has all its weapons aimed at HarmonyOS (known as Hongmeng OS in China). This system wants to take over telephones and other connected devices. And when that time comes, EMUI will be the victim who will step down to give it up to the new operating system.

The brand makes decisions and surprises.

During the first quarter of 2021, the eastern company released the beta version of HarmonyOS. Although it is still somewhat limited internationally, the controversy was not long in coming. There is talk of a similarity between Huawei and Android software, since the first version of the Chinese system is developed on Android AOSP. The Chinese firm had no problems confirming the veracity of the data and in turn assured that the final version is developed on the company’s own software.

Regarding EMUI, Huawei has a habit of making the leap in version by launching new high-end smartphones. This is how the Huawei P50 series landed on the market with version 11.1 of the Chinese software. In those days, there were still doubts in the air as to whether this version would be the final one before making the jump to HarmonyOS.

HarmonyOS 2

Meanwhile HarmonyOS 2 continues on its way from the trial version to the final version. Weeks ago, the eastern company announced that a series of 65 mobiles would see the update of the software that claims to be the official brand. However, the official statement only referred to China this update and mobile phones from the rest of the world are still waiting

Huawei knew how to turn a big problem, such as the US veto, into a new opportunity. Finally the company took the big step in developing its own operating system. The stable version is already circulating and it will be a matter of time to see it on all the company’s mobiles and devices.

The Huawei P10.

The official list

As we mentioned, EMUI 12 was developed to work together with Android 11, however we may find exceptions in some low-end phones. Perhaps these phones continue to operate with the core of the 10th version of Android, since the Chinese firm, when it announced these changes, did not indicate which version of Android it corresponds to.

In this way, and within the first three months of 2022, the phones listed below will be modified by this new update, according to Huawei. But not only the layer will be updated, but also the operating system.

The list of models that will run the new version will be the following:

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei P40 Pro +

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Nova 7

Huawei Nova 7 SE

Huawei Nova 5T

Huawei Nova 4

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Y9s

Huawei Y8p

As indicated by the Chinese firm, these mobiles will receive the update to Android 11 and EMUI 12 during the first months of next year. However, Huawei did not specify the order in which these devices will be modified or a deadline to complete the update. The owners of any of these smartphones will have to arm themselves with patience during the coming months, until Huawei renews the operating system on their mobiles.