How was the meeting of Ben Affleck and JLo with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer López (JLo) had a meeting with the ex-wife and mother of the actor’s children, Jennifer Garner, and although there are no photos or videos of the moment, various witnesses told what happened.

According to reports from various media in the United States, last Sunday Ben Affleck unexpectedly met to the two Jennifers, Garner and Lopez, on the occasion of the celebration of Halloween.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have three children: Violet (15 years old), Seraphina (12 years old) and Samuel (9 years old), the couple was together from 2005 to 2015, finalizing their divorce in 2018, however, they have maintained a very good relationship, so for the Halloween of this year they decided to have a good family time.

Ben Affleck went to Malibu to visit his children and lived with them in the morning, in the afternoon the actor was touring an exclusive residential area with Jennifer López, his current girlfriend, and two of the five children that they add to the new couple; Samuel and Max, one of the twins of the Bronx diva with Marc Anthony; so Jennifer Garner decided to join the group.

Magazine People quotes an anonymous source who claims that “Everyone gets along and the focus is on always in children. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween, ”stated the anonymous insider.

Since they parted Affleck and Garner, both 49, have had a very good relationship for the sake of her three children; While JLo, 52, is the mother of twins Max and Emme, along with Marc Anthony, with whom she also maintains a good relationship.

Reports indicate that their children get along very well and it is common to see them share time as a family since Ben Affleck and JLo resumed their romance which began almost two decades ago.