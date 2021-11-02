How to unlock the secret playable character of the second DLC of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm – Nintenderos

From YouTube we bring you an interesting video related to one of the most prominent video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. It is effectively Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm.

In this case, the short below shows us how to unlock the secret playable character of the second DLC of the title. Apart from Prunia and Rotver, there is another playable that you can know below the spoiler image, next to the guide to unlock it.

Is about Sogg, the right hand of Master Kogg. To unlock it, follow these steps:

Purchase the DLC and progress through the second bonus content until you reach the EX mission: The Yiga Clan Retreat. In it, you must complete the mission but keeping all allies safe. None of them can flee, not even the one who stays behind to guard the door. This is difficult because there is a member of the Yiga Clan who stays behind and closes the door behind him: however, once the evil enemies appear on the battlefield, you can run to the door and Master Kogg will demand that they be open, so you can go inside and kill the enemies before they decimate the lone member of the Yiga Clan. If you keep everyone safe, will you complete the mission ??? and this unlocks Sogg as a playable character along with his own set of challenge missions and side missions to unlock combos, more hearts and special bars.

