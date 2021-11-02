how to make safe purchases online, according to experts

Online shopping can be an option for cybercriminals to do their thing. Photo: Pixabay

The Good End 2021 will be held from Wednesday November 10 to Tuesday 16 where discounts will be offered on various items and, to make a safe purchase via the internet, the experts recommend the following.

Safety tips for safer online shopping

According to security experts consulted by the specialized site Kaspersky Lab, they launch the following recommendations to have a safe purchase. Take note!

Search the internet safely

Although search engines are very useful when searching for products, reviews or comparing prices, you run the risk of accidentally clicking on “poisoned” search results that can lead you to sites with malware instead of the destination of your choice.

These poisoned search results are created by cybercriminals using search optimization tricks. search engine (SEO) (sometimes known as Black SEO) to manipulate search engine results and include malicious links.

Tools like Kaspersky URL Advisor, or third-party browser add-ons, such as Web of Trust, they can help you avoid clicking poison links and entering malicious websites.

Write the URL in the address bar

Instead of just clicking on a link to go to the website of the chosen store and buy, it is safer to type the Url from the store in the address bar of the web browser. It may take more effort, but this simple action can help you avoid malicious or fake websites.

Get a temporary credit card

Some companies of Credit cards they issue a number of the temporary plastic for their clients. These temporary numbers can be useful for one-time purchases. However, you should avoid using them for purchases that require monthly payments or self-renewal.

Photo: Pixabay

Designate a computer for online shopping and banking

For added security, you can use dedicated equipment for online banking and shopping. This must be a “clean” computer that is totally free of informational viruses and other infections.

To keep it clean, you should not use the computer to surf the internet casually, or to visit social networks or read email. Install Google Chrome with HTTPS required.

Use a dedicated email address

You may want to consider creating an email address dedicated solely to online purchases.

This can help you reduce the risk of opening spam messages or possibly malicious emails disguised as sales promotions or other notifications. If these types of messages are sent to your primary email address, you know that there is a reasonable possibility that they are false or malicious.

Using a password manager can help you manage multiple accounts and passwords, as well as encrypt them that would otherwise be in the form of text. Some antivirus and Internet security software products include password protection and management features.

Photo: Pixabay

Be careful about using public Wi-Fi connections

When you are in a mall about to buy something, it can be useful to do a last minute comparison with the best deals offered by online stores. However, there may be security risks if you access the internet over a public Wi-Fi network.

Cybercriminals can intercept your data and capture your passwords, login details, and financial information. If you need to access the Internet when you go shopping, it is safer to do so through your mobile phone network.

Consider using a tablet

If you have a device with Linux, like a Samsung tablet or another device running that operating system, it may be safer for you to use that device for online transactions.

Criminals are also less likely to intercept Apple iPads while shopping online, as long as your device hasn’t been jailbroken.

However, remember that you should always avoid using a public Wi-Fi network; otherwise, you run the risk of having your passwords and other data stolen.