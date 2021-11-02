How to invest in cryptocurrencies in Mexico safely

Currently in Mexico there are about 10 exchanges where you can create an account and start operating cryptocurrencies safely. Photo: Getty Images.

Leira Velázquez | Mexico City

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Binance Coin, are cryptocurrencies that have crept into all the conversations, a world in which we all want to participate, but how to invest in cryptocurrencies? It is safe? Do i have to be an expert?

Bitcoin had a yield of 302% during 2020, went from a price of $ 7,196 per unit to $ 28,949, and this year it has an increase of 112% and they are sold above $ 63,000, that is, to have invested 1,200 pesos in January 2020, at the end of October there would be a profit of 752% and 10,224 pesos in total.

But we go slower. Cryptocurrencies are a unique digital asset that can only be transferred electronically and that is used as a means of payment or exchange, or it can be sold; For security purposes and to prevent it from being corrupted, its structure is based on encrypted codes (cryptography), which is why it is called a cryptocurrency.

A ‘fashion’ that started a long time ago

Specifically, Bitcoin was created in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto who, to date, it is unknown if he is a person or a company, but at the time it had the value of just a few cents on the dollar, and his first transaction was for two pizzas of Papa John’s.

While the popular cryptocurrency of the meme, Shiba Inu, which was programmed by the pseudonym Ryoshi in August 2020, is 129% from January to October of this year, it is currently priced at $ 0.000071 per unit, that is, 0.0015 cents of Mexican pesos, with one peso you could buy almost 700 virtual Shiba Inu coins.

The meme coin quickly gained speed and value as a community of investors was drawn to the cute allure of the coin along with headlines and tweets from personalities like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin.

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Binance Coin … There are many cryptocurrencies on the market. Photo: Getty Image.

According to the site coinmarketcap.com, there are currently more than 13,446 cryptocurrencies in the world, which move 2.65 billion dollars in the market. Among the most popular are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Tether, Cardano, Solana, Ripple, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin in the Top 10.

Cipactli Jiménez, private investor, commented that “investing in general is not making easy money but fast, and it is with volatility that you can have higher returns, volatility that characterizes cryptocurrencies.”

How to invest safely

And now how can I invest in these digital currencies? The platforms on which cryptocurrency trading operations are carried out are known as “exchange”. And currently in Mexico there are about 10 exchanges where you can create an account and start operating cryptocurrencies.

Among the most popular are:

Bitso

Etoro

Libertex

Avatrade

Binance

Bitstamp

Coinbase

Kraken

Bitfinex

You can perform cryptocurrency purchases from 100 pesos, since a small fraction of each coin is bought. From that moment you begin to generate returns or losses, for which you have to be patient.

What you should keep in mind

Although opening an account at a cryptocurrency exchange is very accessible, it is important to remember that it is still a world with a lot of volatility, that while one week can go up a lot, another day can fall quickly, however, in the medium and long term, the gains are better.

Eloisa Cadenas, founding partner of PXO, the first stablecoin Mexican, has some recommendations for us to invest safely in this world of digital assets:

The most important recommendation is inform , “Since it is not good to put our money in something that we do not know, we must be aware of certain portals that could take away your resources,” said the specialist.

In addition, he stressed, when it is a scam, there is greater insistence on ensuring that it is not a scam , so you have to pay close attention to alerts.

Sometimes there are platforms that assure that they will have great returns, so you have to ask yourself, how do they obtain these returns? They must be well established as exchanges and then specify the methodology.

Earnings and taxes

Although we will not generate millions of pesos in profits in the short term, it is more likely to have profits than losses, and given this additional income, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) requires us to file a return and pay taxes.

In accordance with the latest regulatory change, the Financial Reporting Standards (NIF) give us clear guidance to manage such income, which was put into effect from January 1, 2021.

The NIF C-22 Cryptocurrencies has the objective of establishing the valuation, presentation and disclosure standards for recognition in the financial statements of an entity. In addition, some specifications must be disclosed, being clear with the name, the use that will be given, the number of units, the total amount and the unit value on the date of the declaration.

“The indications are that when obtaining a profit, a statement of such income must be made, regardless of the platform used to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, you have to go to a specialized accountant with the concept of investment performance,” he explained Eloisa Cadenas.

Cipactli Jiménez explained that “it is taken as an asset that generated returns. If, for example, you invest 100,000 pesos and you had a return of 15%, therefore, you would have 115,000 pesos, and if you withdraw only 15,000 pesos, leaving everything else invested, there is a fiscal deficit of 75,000 pesos, only in the case of withdraw the 115,000 pesos, then taxes are paid from the surplus ”.

Cadenas added that in the case of remaining only with the cryptocurrency, it is not necessary to declare it before the SAT, since in Mexico they are not considered as a currency, only when converting it into Mexican pesos is when taxes have to be paid.

