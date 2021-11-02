How Robert Downey Jr.’s Injury Helped The Movie

When we talk about action cinema, it is not uncommon for some of the stars who participate in the films to get injured shooting their scenes. At Marvel, we have an example in Robert Downey Jr., who broke his ankle while rolling iron Man 3.

Interestingly, unlike other films, the image of his injury ended up in the final version of the film, and far from being an inconvenience for the production, the mishap turned out to be somewhat beneficial.

As they tell in the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the downtime that caused the Robert Downey Jr. accident ended up being a blessing. Apparently, Downey Jr.’s injury was going to sideline him for six weeks, meaning there would be no Tony Stark on set for 42 days. As executive producer Stephen Broussard comments, this served to give the third act space and shape.

Filming continued without Downey Jr., who was only returning to the set for static shots of Tony Stark. According to the book, digital effects studio Digital Domain was working on the grand finale of act three, including the armor sequence, but it filed for bankruptcy mid-production, prompting Weta Digital to intervene. In addition, they also added composer Brian Tyler during that time, allowing him more space to finish the film’s soundtrack.