How it was the dangerous diet that Ashton Kutcher did that put his life at risk and forced him to be hospitalized

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
34

When choosing a role and playing that character, whether for the big screen, television or the different streaming platforms, the actors must take stock of the pros and cons that the job challenge can present and choose if they are willing to make various sacrifices to embody that role.

Many times, the physical appearance can be maintained as in real life, but in other opportunities the producers and the script itself are the ones who demand that you lose weight, get fat, change the color and length of your hair, among other things that must be done so that the character is as realistic as possible and adapts to the original idea.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here