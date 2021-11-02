How it was the dangerous diet that Ashton Kutcher did that put his life at risk and forced him to be hospitalized

When choosing a role and playing that character, whether for the big screen, television or the different streaming platforms, the actors must take stock of the pros and cons that the job challenge can present and choose if they are willing to make various sacrifices to embody that role.

Many times, the physical appearance can be maintained as in real life, but in other opportunities the producers and the script itself are the ones who demand that you lose weight, get fat, change the color and length of your hair, among other things that must be done so that the character is as realistic as possible and adapts to the original idea.

But these things don’t always go well. One case is that of Ashton Kutcher, the renowned actor who put himself in the shoes of the businessman Steve Jobs, co-founder of Manzana, to carry out his life story in the film entitled ‘Jobs: the man who revolutionized the world’, which began its recordings in 2012 and months later was released.

And is that to reincarnate Jobs, the famous artist underwent a strict diet in order to lose enough weight, in addition to growing a beard and mustache to achieve the maximum possible figure of the philanthropist. At the time, Kutcher He confessed that he had suffered some disorders in his body, but was now his wife Mila Kunis who revealed the seriousness of the situation.

As revealed by the actress, the diet was based on fruits and vegetables and this “caused him pancreatitis”, which “was minimized” by his partner, who did not analyze the collateral damage of the role and continued immersed in his work: ” It was so stupid that I think at one point I only ate grapes. “

“In the end, we ended up in the hospital twice for pancreatitis. So yeah, you can check it out. This was very stupid of him, “added the actress in an interview with First We Feast, remembering how was that bad experience where Ashton suffered a disorder in the organism.

It should be remembered, on the other hand, that Kutcher He had also talked about it after filming was finished, but he joked about it and recounted his experience from a less dramatic side: “I ended up in the hospital with the maximum dose of painkillers because my pancreas suffered a disorder.”

“Then I freaked out and thought, ‘This is Steve Jobs’s ghost, taking over my pancreas and I’m going crazy.’ It turns out that it was all caused by the carrot juice, and this is what caused this severe pancreatitis. “, the actor concluded a few years ago.

