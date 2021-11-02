Horror costumes and tributes to series and movies

Heidi Klum, the queen of disguise, has not celebrated her long-awaited Halloween party this year, as a precaution. But it was almost not necessary. Famous and non-famous have disguised themselves showing their creativity and good humor.

Chris Hemsworth from ‘Stranger Things’ monster and Elsa Pataky from bloody nurse Instagram

Ariana Grande has transformed into The Creature of the Lake Instagram

Halloween is increasingly a global celebration and the importance of it is, for example, in the fact that Alex Baldwin, despite the difficult situation he is going through, has not wanted to disappoint his six children and has disguised himself as viking.

Alec Baldwin with his wife Hilaria and their six children Instagram

Shakira and Gerard Piqué as perverse and bloody schoolboys Instagram

Gerard Piqué, injured on Saturday in the match that Barça tied against Alavés, and did not hesitate to disguise himself as a bloody schoolboy with Shakira. And the former vice president of the government, Pablo Iglesias has also disguised himself with his three children, as he confessed yesterday morning in The mon to Rac1 .

Rossy de Palma Instagram

Irene Rosales, wife of Kiko Rivera Instagram

Halloween, at first, was conducive to terrifying costumes, and this year the tradition has followed, in addition to Piqué and Shakira, the ex-blaugrana, Andrés Iniesta, who represents death, and his wife Anna Ortiz, also Kiko Rivera’s wife. , Inés Rosales; the couple Eva González and Cayetano Rivera or Rossy de Palma.

Macarena Gómez and Aldo Comas from the vigilantes of ‘The Squid Game’ Instagram

Javier Veiga from the doll of The Squid Game and his wife Marta Hazas from Cruella de Vil Instagram

Elsa Pataky has been transformed into a murderous nurse, while her husband, Chris Hemsworth, has preferred to disguise himself as Demogorgon, the monster of the series Stranger things . If a couple of years ago, the star costume was the red jumpsuit of The Money Heist , has now been The Squid Game . Macarena Gómez and her husband Aldo Comas have dressed as soldiers, Kerry Whasington as a player and Cristina Pedroche and Javier Veiga as a doll. Marta Hazas, the latter’s wife was Cruella de Vil, one of the current characters in the film.

Katy Perry, as a vaccine and Orlando Bloom as a toilet Instagram

Hailey Baldwin has paid tribute to Britney Spears Instagram

The singer Katy Perry and the actor Orlando Bloom have made their particular tribute to health workers and the covid vaccine with their costumes. Hailey Baldwin / Bieber has also wanted to highlight a current artist in recent months such as Britney Spears, and that is why she has re-created her most iconic looks.

Reese Witherspoon has honored Hitchcock’s ‘The Birds’ with her costume Instagram

Kendall Jenner from ‘Mars Attack’ Instagram

Model Kendall Jenner has dressed up as a character from the iconic movie Mars attack . Actress Reese Whiterspoon has honored with her costume a classic of suspense such as Birds by Alfred Hitchcock. And singer Harry Styles is Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz .

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in the purest Mexican style Instagram

Miguel Torres and Paula Echevarría have honored La Catrina Instagram

Of course, this night of the dead could not miss the Mexican tradition and especially La Catrina as Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Nieves Álvarez or Paula Echevarría and Miguel Torres.

The Weeknd as Marlon Brando in ‘The Godfather’ Instagram

Singer Harry Styles has dressed as Dorothy from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Instagram

But above all the disguised three have stood out performances : Ariana Grande’s as the Lake Creature , The Weeknd as Marlon Brandon in The Godfather and that of Mariah Carey who has smashed her own Halloween pumpkins and welcomed Christmas, the time when she is queen with her All I Want for Christmas is You .

