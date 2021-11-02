Horror costumes and tributes to series and movies

Heidi Klum, the queen of disguise, has not celebrated her long-awaited Halloween party this year, as a precaution. But it was almost not necessary. Famous and non-famous have disguised themselves showing their creativity and good humor.
Halloween is increasingly a global celebration and the importance of it is, for example, in the fact that Alex Baldwin, despite the difficult situation he is going through, has not wanted to disappoint his six children and has disguised himself as viking.
Gerard Piqué, injured on Saturday in the match that Barça tied against Alavés, and did not hesitate to disguise himself as a bloody schoolboy with Shakira. And the former vice president of the government, Pablo Iglesias has also disguised himself with his three children, as he confessed yesterday morning in The mon to Rac1 .
Halloween, at first, was conducive to terrifying costumes, and this year the tradition has followed, in addition to Piqué and Shakira, the ex-blaugrana, Andrés Iniesta, who represents death, and his wife Anna Ortiz, also Kiko Rivera’s wife. , Inés Rosales; the couple Eva González and Cayetano Rivera or Rossy de Palma.
Elsa Pataky has been transformed into a murderous nurse, while her husband, Chris Hemsworth, has preferred to disguise himself as Demogorgon, the monster of the series Stranger things . If a couple of years ago, the star costume was the red jumpsuit of The Money Heist , has now been The Squid Game . Macarena Gómez and her husband Aldo Comas have dressed as soldiers, Kerry Whasington as a player and Cristina Pedroche and Javier Veiga as a doll. Marta Hazas, the latter’s wife was Cruella de Vil, one of the current characters in the film.
The singer Katy Perry and the actor Orlando Bloom have made their particular tribute to health workers and the covid vaccine with their costumes. Hailey Baldwin / Bieber has also wanted to highlight a current artist in recent months such as Britney Spears, and that is why she has re-created her most iconic looks.
Model Kendall Jenner has dressed up as a character from the iconic movie Mars attack . Actress Reese Whiterspoon has honored with her costume a classic of suspense such as Birds by Alfred Hitchcock. And singer Harry Styles is Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz .
Of course, this night of the dead could not miss the Mexican tradition and especially La Catrina as Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Nieves Álvarez or Paula Echevarría and Miguel Torres.
But above all the disguised three have stood out performances : Ariana Grande’s as the Lake Creature , The Weeknd as Marlon Brandon in The Godfather and that of Mariah Carey who has smashed her own Halloween pumpkins and welcomed Christmas, the time when she is queen with her All I Want for Christmas is You .
Read also