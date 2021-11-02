Home entertainment

THE SECRETS OF THE TOMB OF SAQQARA

Archeology is a fascinating discipline, especially when its setting is Egypt, the cradle of one of the civilizations most important of the antiquity.

The Secrets of the Tomb of Saqqara documents one of the most impressive finds of the last 50 years, at least.

It is a sepulcher with at least 4,400 years of having been sealed, to which access was had for the first time.

All his content It was intact and that constituted the great challenge and great wealth for the team of Egyptian archaeologists in charge of studying and inventorying the tomb.

The most interesting thing was to investigate and deduce the family history and, at the same time, of all Egypt itself, from the findings of the tomb of a powerful man named Wahtye.

James Tovell, director of the documentary, takes the viewer on a fascinating journey through each of the discoveries of the interior graves of the construction, while specialists translate the inscriptions on the walls, interpret the images, classify the remains found and establish theories about what life was like and what happened to the people buried there.

The narrative integrates in an excellent way all the pieces of information, the testimonies and the interpretation process, agilely, but without losing detail, which means that the interest is not lost at any time.

The photography is splendid, as is the editing, the sound, and the production in general.

The Secret of the Tomb of Saqqara is like traveling to Egypt to witness the discovery of the vestiges of its heyday, or at least live an experience that will leave you wanting to know more about the subject.

WILD GOD

Theater plays have a complicated path to the big screen when they occur in a small space, and often turn into “filmed theater” exercises. That happens a bit with Roman Polanski’s film, based on Yasmina Reza’s play ‘Le Dieu du Carnage’, but the story is so good that it gets overlooked. Two couples get together after their children had an incident at school, and as the night progresses you understand the saying that such a stick such a chip. Part of the success of the project is a perfect casting, consisting of Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, Christoph Waltz and John C. Reilly. The film is a critique of the role of parents in raising children, and it is the kind of story that lends itself to discussion later. The film works, even if it does not reach the level of the theatrical setting.

NINE, A LIFE OF PASSION

Rob Marshall’s film is a true marvel, starting with its cast, but it must also be recognized that it is not easy for all audiences. This adaptation of the Broadway show created by Mario Fratti, Arthur Kopit and Maury Yeston, inspired in turn by the film 8 1/2 by Federico Fellini, proposes a simpler and clearer structure of the story of a 50-year-old film director who lives a creative and love crisis in Italy in the 60s. The script by Anthony Minghella and Michael Tolkin cuts the songs in half, replaces three of them with new ones, rearranges the dramatic structure, modifies one character, creates another and fills it of references to the great films of the time. Well acted, sung and danced, with a uniform and lucrative level of performance, an outstanding editing and production design, the film is elegant, entertaining and has a touch of nostalgia that makes it unforgettable. It is a great tribute to cinema, to Fellini and to the role of women in the life of men. (Edgardo Reséndiz)