His idea did not catch on, nobody was happy

Rubén García, sports director of Huesca, assured that they needed to recover the ambition they lost in the Mexican stage

Ruben Garcia, sports director of the SD Huesca, commented that the idea of Ignacio Ambriz did not fit in the team and that in the last month and a half nobody was happy, so they needed to regain their ambition and that is what they are looking for with the arrival of Xisco Muñoz.

Nacho Ambriz in his time with Huesca. Getty Images

In his presentation, the 41-year-old Spaniard assured that he arrived to “work with passion and provide solutions” after the Mexican’s stage, which left the team in 12th place in the general classification with 15 points.



The experience of Xisco as a coach he started with him Dinamo Tbilisi of Georgia, where he was proclaimed league champion in 2020. Then he received the opportunity at the Watford England, a team that led 36 games with a balance of 21 wins, four draws and 11 losses before reaching the Huesca.

“I come here with great strength, desire and passion, but I do not set long-term goals but short-term ones. We are going to go step by step. I believe a lot in the group of players and in the drive of the fans because it is a very project cool, “Muñoz explained.

Xisco took Nacho Ambriz’s place in Huesca. @SDHuesca

With your new coach, Huesca drew in El Alcoraz against Amorebieta and Xisco he will look for his first victory this Tuesday against Ponferradina to try to get closer to the top of the table.

“We have to improve in everything and the head is very important,” said the coach, who asks for work and everyone to be more united so that the goal can be achieved.

“We are going to continue working, and although we have not been able to work on the field level because there has not been time, we have worked with videos to better prepare for the game against Ponferradina,” he added.

Regarding the rival team, he assures that he is not too worried about the best classification he holds in the table.

“In the second division all matches and rivals are complicated, but I am very calm and I trust the players, and the more we make mistakes, and the more mistakes we make, the more room for improvement we will have,” he concluded Xisco, prior to the commitment of this Tuesday.

