Hirving Lozano wins a new enemy in Napoli and his continuity in Italy is in danger

Hirving Lozano was surprised in Napoli’s last game by a scolding from one of his teammates and his future in Serie A.

November 01, 2021 19:45 hs

Hirving Lozano lives moments of tension in Napoli after fans have seen an erosion in the relationship with one of his teammates in the victory against Salernitana in Serie A.

The Chucky He started again in Luciano Spalletti’s tactical scheme with the aim of convincing him to be placed more times as a starter and thus add more minutes on the field of play.

However, the fans ended up discovering that the former Pachuca has a stressed relationship with the left defender of the Neapolitan team, Mario Rui, due to a punctual action.

By being located again in the left sector of the attack front of the Italian entity, Lozano had to maintain fluid communication with Mario Rui throughout the game both in defense and attack.

In the 30th minute, Nadir Zortea easily entered the 30-year-old footballer’s sector, which ended up recriminating the Aztec player for his lack of commitment in his work as a defender to contain the rival attack.

According to rumors, the relationship between the two athletes was never ideal, but being located in the same band, the situation ended up exploding on the playing field.