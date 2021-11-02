her daughter Seraphina surprises wearing a short jumpsuit

Seraphina Affleck, the daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner has surprised in recent months with his androgynous style.

The young woman from 12 years has shown his taste for men’s clothing such as shirts, oversized sweater, wide pants, and ties.

Thus, he has shown that she doesn’t follow fashions or stereotypes, she just dresses how she wants, And fortunately, her parents support her.

But, just as we saw Shiloh a few days ago changing her style and wearing dresses, Seraphina also decided vary your looks and show your most feminine side.

Daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner shows her most fashion side

A few days ago, the young woman was caught during a walk with her mother, the famous actress, and left her oversized clothes aside.

This time he chose to wear a Short jumpsuit in military green tone with halter neck, sleeveless, and fitted at the waist.

This look was complemented with a black top, and wore it with tennis shoes and colored black socks.

His hair took to the natural, showing your most fashionable, glamorous and casual style, and showing off its versatile style.

“With what she wears she looks beautiful”, “everyone can wear whatever they want, pants and skirts and no one should judge her”, “she looks beautiful with that look”, and “I love that it is so safe”, were some of the reactions in networks.

This has also happened with Emme, the daughter of Jennifer Lopez, who has become a great friend to Seraphina due to her parents’ relationship.

And is that Emme also put aside her androgynous looks a few months ago, opting to wear a midi skirt and top.

These teenagers daughters of celebrities, they teach us that we should not be pigeonholed into one style, we can vary, try different things and that’s fine.

Especially at their age, when they are discovering new things, and fortunately, they always have the approval and support of their parents.