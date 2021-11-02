Henry Ruggs involved in crash that left one person dead, police confirm

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police also confirmed that the Raiders catcher will face charges of driving under the influence resulting in death.

The second-year wide receiver of Las Vegas Raiders, Henry Ruggs III, was involved in a serious road accident early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of one person, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed.

The accident was first reported by TMZ Sports.

Police said Henry Ruggs was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries resulting from the accident. AP Photo

The Metropolitan Police Department of Las Vegas issued a statement confirming Ruggs as one of the drivers involved in the incident. It was also reported that Ruggs will face charges in the matter.

“On November 2, at approximately 3:39 am, the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers found a vehicle on fire. Fire Department personnel responded and found a deceased victim in the Rav. Preliminary investigation indicates that the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Henry Rugs III [sic] The 22-year-old remained at the scene and showed signs of being affected. He was transported to UMC hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Ruggs you will face charges for driving under the influence resulting in death. This is an ongoing investigation. “

The charges were not immediately dropped. The Prosecutor of the Clark County, Steve WolfsonHe said he was aware of the collision, and that he would await the results of the police investigation.

In case of being found guilty, Ruggs he would face between two and 20 years in prison.

Images circulating on social media from various local media show two seriously damaged cars, one of which is reported as a green Corvette belonging to Ruggs.

The Raiders They also issued a statement, acknowledging the situation of Ruggs, and noting that they will not comment further on the matter at this time, while they collect information.

“The Raiders are aware of the accident involving Henry Ruggs III what happened this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. “

A companion of Ruggs She was also injured in the collision, and was hospitalized with the player.

David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, lawyers for Ruggs, said on behalf of the recipient that “we are conducting our own investigation, and we ask everyone to reserve their judgment until all the facts are known.”

Ruggs lost a childhood friend, Rod Scott, in a traffic accident in 2016, and the wide receiver pays tribute by showing three fingers –Scott He carried No. 3 – to heaven after big plays.

Arrived at Las Vegas as a first-round pick in the 2020 draft, with the 12th overall shift, hailing from Alabama. He was the first wide receiver chosen in a draft deemed uncharacteristically deep at the position.

As a rookie last year, Ruggs he caught 26 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns in 13 appearances, 12 of them as a starter. In the current campaign, in seven games, all starting, Ruggs he already has 24 receptions for 469 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders they had their day off during Week 8. They reported back to the team facilities on Monday, but had this Tuesday as a day off. They are scheduled to return to practice on Wednesday, to face the New York Giants next Sunday.

Information from Paul Gutierrez and AP was used in the writing of this note.