Henry Ruggs drives drunk and kills a person

UPDATE 12:08 PM | The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirm that Henry Ruggs was the driver of a Corvette that crashed into another vehicle and resulted in a death. Ruggs remained at the scene and showed signs of deterioration. You will be charged with DUI that resulted in a death.

The star wide receiver of the Las Vegas Raiders, Henry Ruggs III, the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was involved in a serious car accident in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

Police sources revealed the facts to the US media TMZ Sports. Ruggs by 22 years, was involved in the accident in the central Las Vegas Valley area around 3:40 am

It is not known whether the police believe that alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident. It is not yet clear what the condition of Ruggs is. There is a local report that says there was at least one person dead.

