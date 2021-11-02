Hello Sunshine: Reese Witherspoon becomes the richest actress in the world by selling part of her production company for 760 million | Summer Magazine

More information

Few have doubts about Reese Witherspoon’s career, success, social and cultural vision and, of course, Reese Witherspoon’s business. That young woman from New Orleans who began with simple roles as an innocent girl, fulfilling the topic of a somewhat short-sighted blonde, is at 45 years one of the most capable women in Hollywood and in the global entertainment industry. And now he has taken another step in his power ladder thanks to the millionaire sale of a part of his production company Hello Sunshine.

Tired of not finding scripts or roles designed for women, the actress founded Hello Sunshine in mid-2016, and thanks to it she has produced hits such as the second season of the HBO series Big Little Lies (The first was done with his previous production company, Pacific Standard, with which he also gave life to the films Wild soul and Lost) or Little Fires Everywhere, from Amazon. Now he wants to broaden the sights of his company in a gesture that demonstrates his vision: releasing ballast. It has decided to sell a part of it (it is estimated that slightly less than half) and has done so for no less than 900 million dollars (about 760 million euros), according to sources close to the company to media such as the newspaper The Wall Street Journal or the US network CNBC. The operation has netted him about $ 120 million (€ 100 million) and has converted Witherspoon, according to Forbes, in the richest actress on the planet, with a fortune estimated at more than 400 million dollars, about 340 million euros. The rest he has achieved for his work: he does not charge less than a million dollars per episode of a series, a figure that is multiplied in the movies.

The buyers are two partners who in turn are backed by the Blackstone capital fund, which according to The Wall Street Journal would have spent 500 million dollars (more than 420 million euros) to get hold of the Hello Sunshine shares held by other investors, although Witherspoon and some partners will keep theirs; she specifically at least 18%, according to Forbes. The new investors are two former Disney and TikTok executives named Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. It is not surprising that he is interested in partnering with Witherspoon, who has succeeded in offering content that likes, entertains and, at the same time, is of quality. Something that is demonstrated by the growth of the company these years, which in addition to creating scripts based mainly on female fiction books also already produces entertainment programs and for a year and a half has had a division focused on the creation of children’s content.

The Witherspoon emporium is so powerful that, according to CNBC, it has received many not inconsiderable offers, including from Apple. Your nose when it comes to choosing projects is not going to be lost, because both the actress and the CEO of the company, Sarah Harden, will keep their positions and continue to make creative and executive decisions. As the two new buyers have expressed in a statement, their platform wants to “embrace a unique culture that helps creators that provides the talent elite with the resources they need to create and capitalize on their best, most creative work.” “We look forward to Reese, Sarah and their world-class team continuing to produce and identify dynamic and engaging content for years to come,” the duo said of the company. Hello Sunshine will shortly become part of the portfolio of Mayer and Staggs, a new company that does not yet have a name.

Witherspoon herself has explained that this is a step towards the growth of the company, to be able to do better projects and carry out more ideas. “It will allow us to tell more stories about global women that entertain, impact and enlighten. I could not be more excited about what this means for our future, “she said in a statement, and later explained to some media that this will help directors and authors gain more strength. Also the CEO, Sarah Harden, has praised her new partners, Blackstone, Mayer and Staggs, for their vision: “They see what we see: that stories about women matter, and that we have economic power as consumers, creators and leaders of business. Their commitment allows us to multiply our mission and our ambitious growth agenda ”.

The protagonist of A very legal blonde, that was his rise to fame two decades ago, and an Oscar winner for On the tightrope 15 years ago she has known how to be more than an actress and has become one of the most powerful entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry, which already recognizes her merits. Last April the magazine Time He dedicated his cover to her and ranked her as one of the 100 most influential women in the world.

In addition, there is his not inconsiderable book club. Something that might seem like simple entertainment moves millions of dollars thanks to its two million followers on Instagram. Book that recommends, book that runs out. And it has more than fifty, of which thirty have been on the prestigious list of the newspaper’s best-selling titles The New York Times. In fact, there are bookstores that have specific sections with your club’s proposals.

And all after several stumbles before success. For Hollywood, this blonde woman with an angelic face and perfect features began to be too old from the age of 30, so in 2012 she decided to take the chestnuts out of the fire with her own production company. A good idea … that was a total failure. She herself has said that “she had no money to pay the employees” or the facilities. But she recovered, surrounded herself with a good team with a business vision (especially her CEO and right-hand man in recent years, Sarah Harden) and decided to employ many women, now more than 70, who review thousands of documents every year, articles, scripts and books to achieve those stories that, now, she and her contemporaries produce, direct and above all star.