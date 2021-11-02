Health and wellness | October, dressed as a woman – El Sol de Hermosillo

Cancer is a major health problem worldwide. It affects all countries, regardless of race, culture, level of economic development and even political system. About 10 million new cases are detected each year. Currently, the top three causes of cancer death in women correspond in descending order to breast cancer, lung cancer, and cervical cancer.

Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer and the leading cause of cancer deaths in women worldwide. The most important factor involved in the appearance of breast cancer in young women is heredity, specifically the mutation in the susceptibility genes (BRCA1 and BRCA2), which play an important role as a favorable process in the development and appearance of cancer in these patients. So relevant that even Angelina Jolie underwent a mastectomy to avoid the presentation of this type of cancer, although later it was commented that it had been publicity for tests that detected the presence of this gene.

In Mexico, this pathology is the first cause of death from cancer in women, and the second cause of death in women. The average cost per year per breast cancer patient is 110,459 Mexican pesos, with late diagnosis being one of the main causes of the high cost. At the first level, we must carry out the detection and know what the risk factors are to be able to identify this disease early and be able to reduce these alarming figures. But; What is the first level? You ask me, well, the first level of medical care (of the three in which our health system is divided) is the first contact, your health center, your family medical unit where you request a consultation with your family doctor .

In developed countries such as the United States, a drastic reduction in mortality of 30% has been seen from the increase in early detection through the use of mammography screening, and the establishment of detection systems. Meanwhile, in developing countries such as Mexico, a constant trend is shown, as a result of the limited availability of screening instruments and cancer registration methods.

Even so, institutions like the IMSS implement this timely detection measure, but who is impacted? How many women are beneficiaries of this institution? Only 40% of the population of Mexican women or less. Does Insabi have this measure? Unfortunately not. Issste? Issste sometimes cannot even afford its own payment to CFE; the Ciudad Obregón Hospital is an example of this. Isssteson? Isssteson has an agreement with private hospitals through a service subrogation system, but its finances are a broad subject and deserve separate comment; the service is currently canceled due to debts.

The risk factors in women who could present this disease are: being over 40 years old, having a family history of breast cancer, a history of benign breast disease, if the first pregnancy was after the age of 30, not having breastfed, with menopause after 50 years, use of hormone replacement therapy for more than five years, being obese and overweight and sedentary.

There are, of course, exceptions in much younger women who have unfortunately been victims of breast cancer.

Due to its impact, and as an initiative of the WHO, every year around the world during the month of October events are held whose purpose is to raise awareness and encourage breast self-examination and early diagnosis, which is why it is known as October: month of breast cancer awareness, and on the 19th of this month the World Day of the fight against Breast Cancer is commemorated.