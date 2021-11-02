Health and wellness | Gluten and celiacs – El Sol de Hermosillo

Celiac disease has a prevalence close to 1% of the general population and it is considered that there are a significant number of undiagnosed asymptomatic patients. Its clinical presentation is variable, comprising the classic malabsorption syndrome, minor forms, and silent celiac disease.

Gluten-related disorders represent a series of conditions triggered by the ingestion of cereals and grains in genetically susceptible or autoimmune-prone individuals. Wheat, known in the headlines as “the blond cereal”, is one of the cereals that are most produced and consumed worldwide due to its simplicity to be cultivated in different climatic conditions, its nutritional value and its organoleptic characteristics. Wheat, like barley and rye, contains two groups of molecules that could induce or trigger digestive symptoms.

Gluten and the other compounds are involved in the pathogenesis of eating disorders, and the clinical spectrum is varied and sometimes difficult to identify. The first description of celiac disease was made by the doctor Aretaeus of Cappadocia, in the second century AD, who designated the disease as “one who suffers from the intestine.” Later studies by Dicke, Wellers and Van de Kamer established the cause-effect relationship between the ingestion of foods containing gluten and the appearance of the symptoms of the disease.

Currently, it is known that celiac disease is a multifactorial disease of autoimmune origin, which mainly affects the mucosa of the small intestine due to continuous exposure to gluten or related proteins in the diet, in genetically predisposed individuals. Gluten is a protein complex present in a wide variety of cereals, such as wheat, barley and rye. It is widely used in the food industry and is composed of four groups of proteins: prolamins, glutenins, globulins and albumin. The first two represent 80% of gluten in wheat, but prolamines are the main responsible for the autoimmune response.

Within this group are: gliadin (wheat), secalin (rye) and hordein (barley). Oatmeal, less related to these cereals, rarely triggers disease. The clinical manifestations will vary depending on the age of the patient. In the pediatric population, the classic symptoms are chronic diarrhea, recurrent abdominal distention, poor appetite, vomiting, growth retardation, malnutrition, laxity and irritability, and they can also lead to anemia and even growth retardation. In the older child and adolescent, there may be no digestive symptoms, it can present as anemia, constipation, abdominal pain, prepubertal delay or the appearance of menarche, headache, body pain or irregular bowel habit. The clinical picture in the adult population is usually atypical and presents different patterns, such as anemia, early osteoporosis, abdominal distension or alterations in the intestinal tract.

It is rare to see the classic manifestation of a severe malabsorption syndrome with steatorrhea and signs of malnutrition in this population; however, in those in whom this pathology was not diagnosed in pediatric age, they could present with a classic picture, secondary to a stressful or triggering situation, as secondary to a surgical procedure, some other pathology associated with stress or pregnancy. The gluten-free diet has become a fad in new generations, distorting its true meaning, that is, it does not mean that gluten causes the disease as such, only that there are genetically susceptible people who simply cannot tolerate it, so if you don’t belongs to that 1% of the statistic, with or without its intake, your digestive system will work the same way.