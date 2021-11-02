Harry Styles had the best Halloween costume, again

In 2018, Harry Styles He established himself as one of the fans of Halloween most hardcore fans on the planet when he showed up at George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s annual Casamigos party in a glittery Los Angeles baseball outfit. Dodgers inspired by the one the pianist used on stage Elton John in the 1970s.

This year Styles went even further. Stepping into the spirit spooky, the former One Direction star turned his concert Love On Tour in New York, held at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, in a gigantic Halloween party. He, his team and fans around the world nicknamed him “Harryween” and for the occasion the singer of Fine line asked attendees to wear their best fancy dress, which he also took as the golden opportunity to give it his all with his own.

Theo Wargo

For the show he had the creative director help by Gucci and his collaborator for years, Alessandro Michele. The singer of Watermelon sugar channeled heroin Dorothy gale from the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz in possibly more impressive outfit than the one Judy Garland wore in the movie.

Styles wore a custom Gucci style It consisted of a blue and white plaid shirt dress with puffed sleeves, which came with a red apple print all over and was adorned with red sequined strawberries. Underneath she wore a tulle petticoat skirt and a pair of scarlet stockings, while on her feet she wore a pair of square-heeled shoes.

We already know what we are going to do next year.

* This article was originally published in the UK edition of GQ.

