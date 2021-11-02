Hallyu, or the phenomenon of the Korean wave: a culture that expands in the cinema, music and art

“The Squid Game” is already the most watched premiere in Netflix history

The phenomenon of the series The Squid Game, which became –almost without a broadcast strategy– the most watched series in Netflix’s history, only made a cultural industry visible, the result of an initiative in which the South Korean government has been working for decades to place their productions on an international level, a move that has its counterpart in film, literature, music –with K pop– and the visual arts.

There was practically no marketing and dissemination strategy to announce the landing of the South Korean Squid Game (The Squid Game), created and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk: nine excessively violent and bloody episodes of one hour each – a sort of Korean pulp – in which 456 people with money problems compete in children’s games for a millionaire prize. Later they discover that, in this survival game, the price of losing is death.

Frame from an episode of the first season of “The Squid Game” (EFE / Youngkyu Park / Netflix)



According to some US media, the box office series on the platform of 200 million subscribers in the world “has launched a new game indoors in Hollywood that consists of trying to explain how (or really, guess why) a South Korean drama that arrived with practically no fanfare has become the greatest program in history ”. Because it is also the kind of phenomenon that first exploded among the public, and in social networks, and then the media, they could not ignore it.

“This did not come from a cabbage: Korea has been working very hard, for almost three decades, in its cultural industry. What we are seeing is the result of years of work by the Korean government and the private sector to develop its cultural industry “, he explains Gabriel Pressello, cultural manager of the Cultural Center of the Korean Embassy in Argentina, and lists other phenomena such as the film Parasite from Bong joon-ho, the K-pop band BTS, and even looking a little further back, when a stranger named PSY got the world dancing to the beat of “Gangnam Style,” the most-played song in YouTube history.

Gabriel Pressello, manager of the Cultural Center of the Korean Embassy in Argentina (Télam)

An anecdote relates that, in the nineties, an adviser gave a report with statistics to the then president of Korea, Kim Young-sam, where they show you that Jurassic park (1993), the film by Steven Spielberg, had generated profits abroad equal to the profits generated by the main Korean automaker, in the same period. The comparison between a huge industry and a single film was stark. “There they realized that it was a fascinating economy of scale that could generate an entire industry in addition to raising awareness of Korea. And the State aims all its guns to develop its cultural industry. Then, the term ‘hallyu’ was coined, which means Korean wave, which began to be seen first in neighboring countries, and in the West in recent times ”, Pressello details.

South Korea’s discovery of the industry’s potential also coincided with the return to democracy after decades of dictatorship, “Which enabled a much broader cultural openness. In addition, they had also consolidated certain economic development in the technological field: that laid the foundations for society to start having more leisure time, more comfort to access other cultural consumptions “, details the manager of the cultural center that has been operating in Argentina since 2006, the first in all of Latin America.

South Korea’s discovery of the industry’s potential also coincided with the return to democracy after decades of dictatorship (Télam)

South Korea in Argentina

Currently the Korean cultural center operates in the former Bencich Palace (Maipú 972), where its different rooms host language classes, traditional dance, calligraphy, K-pop dances, film festivals, conferences, talk cycles, a library and exhibitions temporary, like the artist’s Kimsooja, which has just closed its doors as part of Bienalsur (the International Biennial of Contemporary Art of the South), although other of its samples are still on display in two venues: the National Museum of Fine Arts and the Muntref. This artist specialized in video art and the moving image is one of the most recognized in the international art scene and, in her works, she recovers the daily actions of the women of Korean society, their objects, uses and customs. Through performance, audiovisual productions, photography and site-specific installations made with textiles, lights and sounds, he investigates issues related to the human condition.

”There is a lot of movement in the center. We fill the room with each event. The number of courses is full and the demand always exceeds the supply. It is something that has grown. Maybe five or six years ago it was more difficult to convene. But in the last time it has grown a lot and so it continues. The Korean film series Han is in its eighth edition. And for some critics it is the best cinematography in the world. The example is the consecration of Parasite at the Oscars. Although it is simply the confirmation of something that had been happening for a long time, “says Pressello, born in Argentina, and adds that with the K-pop phenomenon, which has the band BTS as a great exponent,” it was the other way around: the public It popularized them and music critics, who first dismissed it, were forced to incorporate it ”.

The creators of catchy hits like “Permission to Dance” and “Dynamite” made a few days ago an unexpected collaboration with the English band Coldplay. “I don’t think Korean culture is a passing fad, but rather one of the options we have at the entertainment level. Also due to the economic growth that Asia had in recent decades, it is a sector of the planet that has become enlightened. Something is here to stay, ”says Pressello, and affirms that the trademark of South Korean products, be it movies, series or music, is“ the crossing of genres, which are superimposed in a harmonious way: an ability to narrate in another way with other gestures and turns ”.

The Korean cultural center works in the former Bencich Palace, Maipú 972, in Buenos Aires (Télam)

Another great example of Korean culture can be seen in Argentina by the literary label Hwarang, the only publishing house dedicated exclusively to South Korean writers, which emerged two years ago and with several published books, such as the most recent Neon mazes, which compiles the new voices of contemporary Korean narrative. This one-of-a-kind project, created by Nicolas Braessas –Who studied the language and perfected it in Seoul–, has already published titles such as Korean cuisine, from Ro Hyun Jung, and Why do you insist on suffering like this?, a collection of stories by three pioneers of feminism.

The name of the Hwarang (flower boys) seal refers to the warriors and poets of the ancient Silla kingdom whose mission was to safeguard culture. Braessas won a scholarship in 2017 to travel to Korea to perfect the language: “I met authors, literary translation institutes that finance projects, and there the idea of ​​the publishing house, which I founded in 2019, materialized. There the publishing industry is something else, other numbers move, the figure of the writer is almost like a rockstar and a normal circulation is 10,000 copies, while here 2,500 is already a lot “, compares the creator of Hwarang.

This editorial dedicated to the still unknown South Korean literary production points with its publications to the contemporary but also to the traditional, in the latter case due to “the absence of the classics not only in Argentina but in the West, I would say. The idea is to create a tradition of Korean literature in the Spanish-speaking world ”, Braessas points out. “Written Pages” is the title of one of the events organized on Korean literature and publishing that includes dialogues with authors, translators and editors, and will be held from October 25 to 29 at the Korean Cultural Center. Aware that Korean is a minor language in the world, the government of that country itself has an efficient system of scholarships to train translators, in addition to betting on the development of its cultural industry in every aspect, be it film, television , music and also books.

“The great theme of Korean literature is the clash between tradition and modernity. It is a country that industrialized very quickly, they were very poor, they were at the bottom of the table and they became the first world in a generation, it was a very violent dictatorship that was very cruel socially but effective economically. Capable there is a 20-year-old hyper consumerist girl who has all the luxuries, and her grandmother did not even have electricity “, summarizes. The republic located between two giants –China and Japan– “has a very strong tradition in social criticism and this is also evident in literature. Despite their wealth, they look at life from its history, and the twentieth century was totally tragic, ”says Braessas.

About the ineffable The Squid Game, the editor of Korean literature thinks that “there is a global fatigue of the American narrative in the cinema. From now to ten years ago it is all superheroes or recycling of old movies. Korea comes up with new ideas. At some point they will also be used, but for now they are novel. Netflix was in decline, Disney and Amazon had been eating it, and this series saved his life, “he concludes.

Source: Télam

