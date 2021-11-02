Halloween a celebration that has penetrated cultures

The celebration of Halloween and the Day of the Dead have a high level of worldwide recognition for its traditions and emotional significance, which is why many cultures have chosen to celebrate these two festivities.

Halloween It is not traditional in the Dominican culture, but every year more people join this celebration, dressing up and doing activities.

This year has not been the exception, local entertainment figures as well as international celebrities showed their best costumes on social networks.

The communicator Jenny White She disguised herself as a pica queen, surprising her followers, who classed her as the best for her usual stunning costumes.

Yubelkis Peralta she staged the iconic film “The Adam Family” with her husband Mark Bona and his children, his followers and colleagues loved his post.

Singer Cardi B followed the line of Yuberkis and also dressed up as Morticia Adams, but the singer played it very in her own way, with a more daring outfit.

Cardi B, she also disguised herself as sorceress witches, but this time the one who cast a spell on everyone was the little Kulture Kiari Cephus.

What attracted the most attention was the Adventures group who chose to disguise themselves, using face masks.

The group participated in a party imitating themselves without the present knowing that they were Romeo, Henry, Max and Lenny.

Zoe Saldana and husband dressed up as characters from the movie “The Strange World of Jack”, while the children chose ninjas and transformers.

“I know what you did last Halloween.”, I post Sahkira in the photo published on his Instagram with Gerard Pique with bloody faces.

Lele pons and Guaynaa, who have been inspired by one of the most important cartoons of the 90s, “The rugrats”. The Venezuelan, on the one hand, played the not very nice Angelica Pickles. Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican singer played Chucky, also known as Carlitos in Latin America

The journalist and presenter of Univisión Pamela silva Together with her son Ford, they posed dressed as Betty Rubble and Bambam from the Flintstones.

Halloween has entered the Dominican culture and every year on October 31, it lends itself to people dressing up and holding parties to celebrate this tradition, many times without knowing the origin of Halloween or Halloween and for what reason it is celebrated. .