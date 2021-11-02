Halloween 2021: The costumes of celebrities like Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, LISA and more | Entertainment

Jean G. Fowler

Trick or treat! Celebrities wore their Halloween outfits this year

This Halloween 2021 was a parade of stars with the best costumes in which, there could be no lack of references to Squid game, as well as the originality of Harry Styles, to Travis barker and Kourtney kardashian What Sid and Nancy, among many others.

Celebrities always get very creative when it comes to Halloween, surprising us with the most spectacular costumes that many times include a great production with those that elevate them to the next level, such as Ariana Grande as Creature of the Lake.

Of course one of the most popular costumes this year was everything related to Squid Game, so BLACKPINK’s Lisa She could not be left behind and posed as the famous girl from the series.

Another look that really caught the eye was Harry Styles as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, which he used during a concert at Madison Square Garden where he also performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Shakira and Gerard Piqué showed a sexy side with a costume with which they remembered the famous saga of I know what they did last summer, tailored for Halloween with fake blood paint all over the face.

As a good couple, Lele Pons and Guaynaa chose a costume to complement each other and dressed as Angelica and Carlitos from Rugrats, looking completely cute; The singer also surprised by posing with Kimberly Loaiza and Nicole García as The Powerpuff Girls.

John Legend, meanwhile, dressed up with his entire family to bring back the Crazy addams, with everything and the Uncle Thing.

Hailey Bieber decided to dress up as Britney Spears in the iconic “Baby One More Time” video, while Lizzo dressed up as an amazing Yoda from Star wars