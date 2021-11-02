Halle Berry’s ‘BRUISED’ soundtrack includes Cardi B and Saweetie – EzAnime.net

BRUISED, the next movie starring Halle berry, is receiving a soundtrack and Warner Records will release the compilation on November 19, Variety reported.

The film, in which the Academy Award-winning actress plays a disgraced mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, premieres on Netflix on November 24, after a limited one-week theatrical presentation. BRUISED also marks Berry’s directorial debut.

Halle Berry attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodríguez /.)



The Monster’s Ball actress was also heavily involved in the accompanying soundtrack, as an executive producer, alongside the rap superstar. Cardi B. Together, the two selected a tracklist of previously unreleased material for the album.

Included are six original tracks by artists Berry and Cardi handpicked: “Bet” by Cardi herself, “Attitude” by Saweetie, “Automatic Woman” by SHE., «Take off» by Flo milli, “Tha F – k” by Latto and “scared” by City girls.

“Scared”, song by the Miami duo, Yung miami and JT, and the first single from the soundtrack, is scheduled to be released on Friday. Along with the first single, “Automatic Woman” will take center stage at crucial moments in the film.

SHE is no stranger to having her voice recognized on a movie soundtrack. The young singer is also coming off winning a 2021 Academy Award for her song “Fight For You” in the film Judas and the Black Messiah, as reported by theGrio.

Berry mentioned her enthusiasm for the album, but specifically another song where she really loved the 24-year-old’s voice. “I can’t wait to show it,” Berry said. “I have to tell you that one of the things that excites me the most is the title song that SHE sang… and it killed him. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and I’m very excited.

SHE attends the 62nd Annual “Let’s Go Crazy” GRAMMY Awards The GRAMMY Salute to the Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre /. For The Recording Academy)



As for unreleased songs, Berry and Cardi include a collection of rap songs like Rapsody’s “She wrong,” Young MA “Mercilessly,” Erica Banks“In the neck”, Big bottle of Wyanna “Aye” and Dream doll’s “Chacín”.

Managing the BRUISED soundtrack is a composer Aska matsumiya.

Berry will also screen BRUISED at the 25th Annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF), which begins Wednesday and ends November 28, as previously reported by theGrio. Berry also serves as an ambassador for the ABFF and participates in various roles, including a personal conversation for the festival’s interview series.

The ABFF is fully virtual for the second year in a row.

“For 25 years, this festival has consistently supported emerging black filmmakers,” Berry said. “I was honored to be recognized by ABFF early in my career and could not be more proud to return to the festival as its ambassador to assist ABFF’s ongoing efforts to provide opportunities for emerging black creators. I am also delighted to present my directorial debut BRUISED to the ABFF audience.

Have you subscribed to Grio, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up podcasts? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!