Guillermo Ochoa, nominated for the Best Male World Goalkeeper by the IFFHS

MEXICO — Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper for America and the Mexican National Team, is one of the candidates of the IFFHS to win the award for Best Goalkeeper in the World 2021.

Guillermo Ochoa appears in a list of 20 archers of international stature, such as Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG, Jan Oblak from Atlético de Madrid, Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich and Edouard Mendy, among several more.

Paco Memo, in a duel of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League. Imago 7

Ochoa has had great performances with him America in the year and at the national team level, but his best achievement in 2021 was to stand out as one of the most important footballers to obtain the bronze medal in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Ochoa is a fundamental piece of the current leader of the Apertura 2021 in Liga MX, America, since in 16 participations he has accepted 10 goals, thus becoming the goalkeeper with the fewest goals in the current tournament, along with Colombian Camilo Vargas.

Likewise, Guillermo Ochoa is the titular goalkeeper of the Mexican team that Gerardo Martino directs and is already getting ready to head the next call for the knockout games back against the United States and Canada.

The list of goalkeepers nominated for the Best Male World Goalkeeper 2021

-Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Milan AC, Paris SG)

-Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid CF)

-Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark, Leicester City)

-Jordan Pickford (England, Everton FC)

-David de Gea (Spain, Manchester United FC)

-Manuel Neuer (Germany, FC Bayern München)

-Ederson (Brazil, Manchester City FC)

-Édouard Mendy (Senegal, Chelsea)

-Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

-Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atlético de Madrid)

– Peter Gulácsi (Hungary, RB Leipzig)

-Keylor Navas (Costa Rica / Paris SG)

-Allison (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

-Andre Onana (Cameroon / Ajax Amsterdam)

-Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt / Al Ahly SC)

-Matt Turner (United States, NewEngland Revolution)

-Andre Blake (Jamaica, Philadelphia Union)

-Pedro Gallese (Peru, city of Orlando)

-Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico, CF America)

-Amir Abedzadeh (Iran, Maritime).