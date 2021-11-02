Guillermo Ochoa is nominated for the best goalkeeper of the year in the world

The International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFFHS) named the candidates to choose the best goalkeeper in the world in 2021 and among the names stands out that of the Mexican Guillermo Ochoa , goalkeeper of the America and of the Mexican team. The captain of The Eagles appears next to goalkeepers as Jan Oblak, Giaunluigi Donnarumma, Manuel Neuer, Keylor Navas, Thibaut Courtois, among others.

You can read: “Cruz Azul mocks Guillermo Ochoa after Cabecita’s ‘paternity’ over him”

Throughout the year, Memo Ochoa He has played different tournaments in which he has had outstanding participations such as in the MX League, Concacaf Champions League, with the America. While with the National selection has been fundamental in the World Cup Qualifiers and was also an important piece in the team that got the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The list of goalkeepers nominated by the IFFHS is the next:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Milan AC, Paris SG)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid CF)

Kasper schmeichel (Denmark, Leicester City)

Jordan pickford (England, Everton FC)

David De Gea (Spain, Manchester United FC)

Manuel Neuer (Germany, FC Bayern München)

Ederson (Brazil, Manchester City FC)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal, Chelsea)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atlético de Madrid)

Péter Gulácsi (Hungary, RB Leipzig)

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica / Paris SG)

Allison (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

Andre onana (Cameroon / Ajax Amsterdam)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt / Al Ahly SC)

Matt turner (United States, NewEngland Revolution)

Andre blake (Jamaica, Philadelphia Union)

Pedro Gallese (Peru, city of Orlando)

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico, CF America)

Amir abedzadeh (Iran, Maritime)