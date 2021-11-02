GTA 6 would be going through hellish development after having rebooted, according to a leak

The latest rumors and leaks have made it clear to us that Rockstar Games is developing a new installment of the successful Grand Theft Auto saga. At the moment they seem to be keeping it more or less secret, since on several occasions they have been able to provide us with some clues in relation to the first details and even the internal release date for GTA 6 that would have been fixed by the American company itself.
Although, everything seems to indicate that GTA 6 would be in developmentbut how would this one be going? Well thanks Chris from Rockstar Mag, who has been a reliable source of leaks about the GTA series, has revealed (via dsogaming) that GTA 6 would be going through hellish development after having rebooted just as Dan Houser left the company. Furthermore, according to said filtration, Take-Two planned to announce Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2020.
Take-Two could have given new clues about the city of GTA 6
If this information is true, it would undoubtedly be incredible. But this does not end there, as Chris has indicated that Rockstar would have changed the story and other elements of the game repeatedly since 2019. So everything seems to indicate that GTA 6 would be the most chaotic project that Rockstar had developed so far, surpassing even the first Red Dead Redemption. We know that none of this is official until Rockstar Games confirms it, so now we can only keep waiting for official information to be revealed, which we hope is when the game is in a good moment of development or in the final phases.
