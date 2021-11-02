GP Mexico F1 2021: Kygo, the surprise of the Mexican GP to ignite the Hermanos Rodrguez

ANDl Norwegian DJ Kygo is the great surprise of Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, what will run this weekend in the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez, since to be cheering to the thousands of assistants during the closing of the race.

He, also a producer, will continue the tradition of the Mexican GP by hosting the best musical shows after the motorsport festival, and his beats will be the icing on the cake on the podium of the mayor Iztacalco circuit next Sunday, November 7, once the winner of the test is known.

This show, presented by Heineken, will take place specifically on the iconic podium located in the Foro Sol area, where, for 50 minutes, fans can dance to the rhythm of Kygo’s greatest hits, thus giving the final bolt to the intense weekend of the Formula 1.

Kygo is currently one of the most important artists in the world, since his pieces register more than two million reproductions only on Spotify, his successes being It ain’t me, with Selena Gomez; the remix of Higher Love from Whitney Houston; Firestone and Stole the Show the favorites of his followers.

