GP Mexico F1 2021: Conference of Checo Prez, live: online transmission of the Mexican driver prior to the GP of Mexico 2021

9:42 AM | The press conference of Checo Prez, Red Bull driver, ends. Now is the time for the photographs of the Mexican, who shows off his new helmet. In the background sounds the public’s support for the cover.

9:40 AM | What can you bring to Red Bull and what have you learned from Max Verstappen? “The experience that I have accumulated over the years, the different teams, it is always important to refresh things. To Max (I have learned) how he goes to the limit from Practice 1 to the last lap of the race. He is the only pilot today who has that facility, I have a great reference on it. “

9:36 AM | Top goal in your career: “To become world champion is my highest goal, my ultimate illusion. Nowadays being with Red Bull, especially with the rule change next year, it can be, it’s the only reason I’m still here. “

9:34 AM | Will he let himself win to favor Max Verstappen? “It is complicated, we should see what circumstances of the race we are in. At the end of the day we are pilots who work as a team, we are fighting both the team and drivers championship, it is the big photograph. We will have to see the circumstances, it is the beauty of racing, that decisions are made on the spot and in a matter of seconds “

9:31 AM | Has Max Verstappen paid you for the tequilas yet? What Mexican tradition would you like to share with the other pilots? “No, we still haven’t had time with this season and the team that brings us quite busy. Let’s see if I get a favor back this weekend. […] The food, I am a fan of our food, take them to eat in a good place, some good tacos I think they will like a lot “.

9:26 AM | Obstacles at Red Bull: “It is a level of pressure and demand at the maximum, when you are in a car that you are not comfortable but you know that this car is capable of winning the race, the pressure is even more. The mental part played a factor. Super important in my season, it was very easy to fall when you have everyone against you and so many people want your seat. From now on, the best moment as a team comes for us. “

9:24 AM | Close one of the main avenues of the CDMX: “It was never in my plans, I wanted to be a world champion, win races in F1, everything is a consequence of it. The price you have to pay is very high: you get to have very little privacy, anywhere in the world they know you but it is part of my career, of my achievements. I never thought about it or imagined it, it has been incredible what has happened in F1 with our country. this”.

9:23 AM | Looks at Red Bull for 2023? “I see myself at Red Bull for 2022, because that is what I have a contract for. To be important to me, I need the motivation to have a car and a year like the one I have had now. We’ll see what happens.”

9:18 AM | Checo Prez presents the helmet to wear on Sunday at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. “I always carry the flag on my helmet, it represents our cultures, we bring the flag, all the colors, even inside the helmet. Many pre-Hispanic elements, I loved it, I hope you liked it.”

9:18 AM | His evolution: “Getting better and better, that is important and shows how hard I have worked since the beginning. My career has not been easy, I have had many ups and downs. If anyone wants to reach the maximum it is myself”

9:16 AM | Winning the Mexico GP 2021: “It will be incredible, it is the least that my country deserves, people. I have said it, I remember from the first year I arrived here I have had an impressive support, it did not matter where I ended up, that It is something that I have to thank all the Mexican fans. For me it would be a dream to win on Sunday. “

9:14 AM | F1 season 2022: “Today we have the most competitive Formula 1 I have seen in my career […] Very strong, it is a key season in my career because we changed the rules and started from scratch, that for me will be very good because I am adapted to the team and it will be key that I have a great start, that the motivation is at full throttle. “

9:12 AM | Checo talks about his experience in Austin, where he got third place: “Before the race I had stomach problems, I was very dehydrated and from lap 20 I was completely out, I was losing strength. They are difficult cars to control, it is incredible the physical level that we have and when we are not in our 100 it was very difficult for us. It was a race that I did not enjoy, but so much support kept me going and getting an important podium. “

9:08 AM | Checo talks about the moment he starred in with Hamilton a few weeks ago: “It was an interesting battle, there were many curves and throughout the first sector in very difficult conditions. Hamilton was running very fast, it was crucial for me to leave him behind.”

9:08 AM | “I always try to do the best possible for me and for my team. Today Max is fighting for the championship, we have to support him. Every point will be key,” says the covered pilot.

9:08 AM | “He changed squad and was thinking of a quicker adaptation. I’m still in that process, we got lost a bit in the middle of the season, looking for changes that we couldn’t get. We have a good pace to be on the podium in the last races.”

9:05 AM | The press conference begins with Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez. The Mexican pilot appears on the scene, the assistants receive him with a loud applause. “Happy to return to my country, so much has happened in my career and we haven’t had the chance to see each other. Throughout my career, all the love I have received from people is exceptional,” says Checo.

Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez are ready to experience the excitement of the Mexican public in one of the most important weeks of the F1 season. The Red Bull driver toast a press conference, three days after starting his participation in the 2021 Mexican GP. Follow all the details and the words of both in our online broadcast.

Everything is ready in Plaza Carso. Checo Prez arrive at the appointment as fourth of the drivers’ championship, while his teammate Max Verstappen is leader with eight wins this season, the most recent at the United States GP; at home, the Mexican will seek his third consecutive podium, fifth of the season.

