GP Mexico F1 2021: Checo Prez, happy that the Mexican Grand Prix is ​​back

Despus of a year that could not be disputed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grand Prix of Mexico returns to the Formula 1 calendar and will do so with all the color of the motorsport fans in the stands.

The Mexican pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez He was very happy about the return of the highest category of world motorsport to the country and posted an emotional message on his social networks.

“How the extra, finally we return !!!We are going to vibrate together like never before this week to our entire country!“wrote the Czech in his official Twitter account.

The Mexican pilot is in the fourth place in the table with 150 points, 35 units behind Valtteri Bottas who ranks third. In this final stretch of the season, Czech seek help Max verstappen and the Red Bull squire to win the drivers and constructors championship respectively.

Schedules Grand Prix of Mexico Practices 1 and 2: Friday, November 5, 11:30 and 15:00, respectively.

Practice 3: Saturday, November 6, 11:00.

Qualification: Saturday, November 6 2:00 p.m.

Race: Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state